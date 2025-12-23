Major city in Spain is left without Christmas light show following a Grinch-like theft

Europa Press Cadiz Tuesday, 23 December 2025, 10:12 Share

Cádiz was forced to announce the suspension of its Christmas light show in Plaza de San Juan de Dios on Monday night after the theft of the computer equipment necessary for its operation.

According to the city hall, the booth installed in the square itself, from which the show is controlled, was forced to gain access to its interior.

The company that stages the show, Ximénez Iluminación, said that three of the four computers were stolen from inside the booth, as well as four chargers. Both the city council and the company responsible for the synchronised light and music spectacular are already working to re-establish the service as soon as possible.

🚨🚨🚨 Suspendido el espectáculo de luces y sonido de hoy lunes



Por motivos vandálicos de sustracción de los equipos electrónicos de la empresa concesionaria del montaje visual pic.twitter.com/A3rOh0137I — Ayuntamiento de Cádiz (@Cadiz_es) December 22, 2025

The San Juan de Dios light show was one of the highlights of this year's Christmas programme in Cadiz. A magical forest with three daily shows, at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm, which is one of the main attractions of the provincial capital at this time of year.