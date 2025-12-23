Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Christmas 2025

Major city in Spain is left without Christmas light show following a Grinch-like theft

The computer equipment necessary for its operation was stolen from a control booth, forcing Monday night's scheduled shows to be cancelled

Europa Press

Cadiz

Tuesday, 23 December 2025, 10:12

Cádiz was forced to announce the suspension of its Christmas light show in Plaza de San Juan de Dios on Monday night after the theft of the computer equipment necessary for its operation.

According to the city hall, the booth installed in the square itself, from which the show is controlled, was forced to gain access to its interior.

The company that stages the show, Ximénez Iluminación, said that three of the four computers were stolen from inside the booth, as well as four chargers. Both the city council and the company responsible for the synchronised light and music spectacular are already working to re-establish the service as soon as possible.

The San Juan de Dios light show was one of the highlights of this year's Christmas programme in Cadiz. A magical forest with three daily shows, at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm, which is one of the main attractions of the provincial capital at this time of year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF cap turbulent year with convincing derby win in front of the fans
  2. 2 Tap water declared safe in all three Malaga villages where high chlorate levels were detected
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall vows not to expropriate homes for visitors centre near historic castle
  4. 4 Marbella footballers bear gifts for young hospital patients during surprise visit
  5. 5 24-hour taxi service rolled out for festive season in Gibraltar
  6. 6 Fuengirola will be in spotlight for artistic skating during world-level training seminar
  7. 7 'Opera

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Major city in Spain is left without Christmas light show following a Grinch-like theft

Major city in Spain is left without Christmas light show following a Grinch-like theft