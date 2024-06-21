Five natural sites in Andalucía's Cadiz province that are well worth a visit this summer

The Junta regional government has singled out these places as much for their uniqueness as their natural beauty... ·

A. González Cadiz Friday, 21 June 2024, 17:02 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The province of Cadiz hasmanynaturalsitesthatstandoutfortheir great beauty and for being so unique. Someoftheseplacesarealsorecognisedas Natural Monuments of Andalucía, a title granted by the regional government of Andalucía to those monuments that, due to their particular characteristics, deserve to be protected by the people.

In the case of Cadiz, the province has five places that have received this distinction. They are spaces that have been recognised for their beauty and have become an outstanding tourist attraction. Here are the five Natural Monuments of Andalucía that you can visit this summer 2024 in the province of Cadiz.

Rota corrals

Junta de Andalucía

The corrales de Rota are a network of fish corrals located on the beach of this town in the province of Cadiz. They are structures of Roman origin that were perfected in the Middle Ages. They consist of low stone walls built along the seashore, forming a kind of natural pool that fills up at high tide and holds the water and fish when the tide goes out.

It is a system that promotes sustainable fishing, as it allows fish to be caught without the need to use nets or boats, which tend to have a greater negative impact on nature. The technique used with the corrals is more efficient and environmentally friendly.

This unique part of Rota is nowadays a very important tourist attraction for the area. It allows visitors to discover a very important part of the cultural and natural heritage of the region.

Bolonia dune

La Voz de Cádiz

The Duna de Bolonia, located in the municipality of Tarifa, is an impressive sand dune more than 30 metres wide and some 200 metres long. It was formed by the action of the easterly winds that transport the sand from the beach inland, forming a spectacular natural structure.

This dune has become a major tourist attraction. It is a perfect place to enjoy incredible panoramic views of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Moroccan coast on clear days. It is also close to the ruins of Baelo Claudia, an ancient Roman city of great historical and heritage value. It is, therefore, a destination of great interest for nature lovers.

Tómbolo de Trafalgar

Odyysea

The Tómbolo de Trafalgar is located next to Los Caños de Meca, one of the best known urban areas in Cadiz province. It is a strip of sand that connects the islet of Trafalgar with the coast, creating a peninsula. It is a natural structure that was formed by the sedimentation of sand transported by sea currents and shaped by the waves.

This place also boasts one of the best-known constructions in the province, the Trafalgar lighthouse, built in 1860 on the ruins of an Arab watchtower. This lighthouse is both a beacon and an iconic landmark, offering panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean and the surrounding coastline. The Tómbolo de Trafalgar is also home to some of the best unspoilt beaches in the province.

These are some of the reasons that make the Trafalgar Tombolo such an outstanding tourist attraction, ideal for nature and history lovers, as it offers a perfect combination of natural beauty and historical significance.

Punta de Boquerón

La Voz de Cádiz

The Punta del Boquerón is a spit of land that stretches between the Sancti Petri channel and the Atlantic Ocean. It is also located within the Natural Park of the Bay of Cadiz, a place that stands out for its great beauty and ecological value.

It is an area with shifting sand dunes, marshes and a rich biodiversity. It is a perfect place to enjoy nature. It also has some of the best beaches in the province, such as Camposoto and Plata de Castilla.

This place has limited access, thus providing a peaceful experience far removed from mass tourism. Its unspoilt beaches and natural surroundings make Punta del Boquerón the perfect place for those seeking tranquillity and a connection with nature in Cadiz.

Peña de Arcos

The Peña de Arcos is an impressive rock formation located in Arcos de la Frontera, one of the best known white towns in the province. This limestone crag rises above the Guadalete River, creating a spectacular natural viewpoint from which it is possible to enjoy a view of the whole area and the old quarter of Arcos, with its characteristic whitewashed streets that fan out from the centre.

The castle of Arcos , a building of Muslim origin that was later renovated, and the Church of Santa María are also located on top of the Peña de Arcos. Another characteristic of the Peña de Arcos is that it has a wide variety of native flora and fauna, making it a popular place for hiking and nature lovers.