Fifteen aircraft deployed to tackle major forest fire declared in Tarifa as flames are fanned by strong gusts of wind

La Voz Cadiz Monday, 3 June 2024, 18:17

With the arrival of high temperatures in Andalucía, the risk of forest fires increases considerably. This Monday afternoon (3 June) a wildfire was declared in the La Peña area of Tarifa in the region's Cadiz province.

One Super Puma heavy helicopter, seven medium-heavy helicopters, six ground-loading aircraft, a coordination and surveillance aircraft, nine groups of forest firefighters, six fire-fighting reinforcement brigades (Brica), two operations technicians, two environmental agents, five fire engines, a heavy fire-fighting vehicle, an advanced fire analysis and monitoring unit (Unasif) and a forest fire medical unit (UMIF) are currently deployed to the area.

🔴 #IFTarifa, ACTIVO.

Actualización:

🚁1 Súper Puma y 7 semipesados.

🛩️6 de carga en tierra, 1 de coordinación y 2 FOCA,

🚒6 autobombas,

🚛UNASIF y UMIF,

🧑‍🚒6 BRICA, 9 grupos de bomberos forestales, 1 subdirector, 1 técnico de extinción, 6 #TOP, 2 #AMA.ç pic.twitter.com/GK7IwKBihS — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 3, 2024

The strong easterly wind in the area, with a yellow alert for gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour, is hampering the work of the fire-fighting services.

This is the third fire declared this peak fire season in the province of Cadiz, after the Junta de Andalucía's specialist Plan Infoca brigade also worked this weekend to extinguish an urban fire declared in the San Bernabé area in Algeciras, and another in the Pinar Dunas area in Barbate.