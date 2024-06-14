Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cadiz to have four bike repair and service points ... and they are free of charge
Cadiz to have four bike repair and service points ... and they are free of charge

New bike racks will also be installed, bringing the total number in the city to 120

Friday, 14 June 2024, 14:45

Cadiz city council has begun installating four bicycle repair stations at key points in the city. The first is located on the corner of Calle Barbate and Avenida Guadalete (opposite Barriada de La Paz market); another is at Glorieta Ascensión García y Alberto Jiménez; the third is on the corner of Avenida Constitución 1812 and Calle Pueblo Gitano (opposite Virgen del Rosario market); and the last is on the corner of the main access point to Muelle Ciudad (the ports area).

The aim of these compact bike-servicing stations is to encourage the use of bicycles as a sustainable means of transport , providing cyclists in the city with a place where they can easily carry out basic repairs and maintenance, as well as helping to make cycling safer.

Each repair station offers cyclists the possibility to use a range of tools to repair different models of bicycle, namely screwdrivers, a set of Allen keys, a Torx key kit, open end spanners, ring spanners, bike tyre levers and an air pump.

New bike racks have also been installed, bringing the total number of bike racks available throughout the city to 120.

