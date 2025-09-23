Fledgling flamingo takes bathers by surprise on a Costa de la Luz beach
Not a flamboyance of the birds, just a solitary hatchling that beachgoers came across on the shoreline
La Voz de Cádiz
Cadiz
Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 18:31
The few last days of summer have bid a fond farewell to what has been a home-from-home for many people across Andalucía and Spain: the beaches.
The season came to an end - officially - on Monday 22 September and that feelgood sensation will linger on for some after the last swim or walk along the beach.
However, on a beach in Conil de la Frontera, nature left a somewhat unusual gift that was immortalised in a video clip recorded by a beachgoer. Bathers who were between Roqueo beach and Fuente del Gallo beach came across a fledgling flamingo.
The video, which clearly shows that the beaches are no longer packed, was shared by Ser La Janda. In that post the author shared more photographs of a moment that she assures us was respected so as not to disturb the young bird.
What experts recommend in the event of seeing a flamingo chick is, in addition to notifying the Local Police or Guardia Civil, to immediately call a local wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre. Then try to keep the bird calm and, at most, give it something to drink.
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.