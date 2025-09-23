Fledgling flamingo takes bathers by surprise on a Costa de la Luz beach

La Voz de Cádiz Cadiz Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 18:31 Share

The few last days of summer have bid a fond farewell to what has been a home-from-home for many people across Andalucía and Spain: the beaches.

The season came to an end - officially - on Monday 22 September and that feelgood sensation will linger on for some after the last swim or walk along the beach.

However, on a beach in Conil de la Frontera, nature left a somewhat unusual gift that was immortalised in a video clip recorded by a beachgoer. Bathers who were between Roqueo beach and Fuente del Gallo beach came across a fledgling flamingo.

The video, which clearly shows that the beaches are no longer packed, was shared by Ser La Janda. In that post the author shared more photographs of a moment that she assures us was respected so as not to disturb the young bird.

What experts recommend in the event of seeing a flamingo chick is, in addition to notifying the Local Police or Guardia Civil, to immediately call a local wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre. Then try to keep the bird calm and, at most, give it something to drink.