Angler dies after being crushed by large rock on a breakwater in southern Spain

The 48-year-old victim was fishing with his father when the boulder broke away and toppled onto him

J. M. A.

Cadiz

Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 09:36

A tragic accident has cost the life of an angler in the Spanish city of Cadiz in the Andalucía region at the weekend. A 48-year-old man died on Saturday after a large rock fell on him while he was fishing on a breakwater located near the 1812 Constitution Bridge, as confirmed by a 112 Andalucía emergency services agency source.

The incident was reported at around 2.15pm by a witness, who alerted 112 operators that a large stone had fallen on the victim after he had leaned on it when he was fishing at the Glorieta Donante de Sangre, at the junction with Avenida de la Bahía. As reported by SUR's sister newspaper La Voz de Cádiz, the man was fishing with his father when one of the large stones from the breakwater broke away and toppled on him.

The 112 coordinating room then activated a deployment of medical staff, fire brigade, Local and National Police officers. Police sources confirmed the death of the man.

Both the mayor of the city, Bruno García, and the head of the council's urban maintenance department, Juan Carlos Teruel, visited the scene of the accident.

