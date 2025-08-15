Angel shark freed after being caught in fishing gear on Cadiz coast

L.V. Friday, 15 August 2025, 17:39 Share

Staff from the beaches department of La Línea de la Concepción town hall have put back into the sea a juvenile specimen of the angel shark, ('angelote' in Spanish) after it was accidentally caught in fishing gear.

The angel shark is a critically endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which has this coastline-loving shark on its red list of most threatened species. Its populations have declined by at least 80% due to factors such as overfishing, so the reintroduction of this specimen to the sea along the Costa de la Luz is "a significant event" for the conservation of Spain's marine biodiversity.

The councillor in charge of La Línea's beaches, Rafael León, praised the intervention by municipal staff, stressing the importance of these actions, which "are often possible thanks to alerts from the public".

The angel shark

Angel sharks belong to the genus Squatina, which includes 23 different species. These fish are distinguished by their flattened bodies and broad pectoral fins, characteristics that give them a stingray-like appearance.

Their mouths are also quite large, allowing them to generate a powerful suction force to capture their prey. They can measure up to 250 centimetres and weigh up to 80 kilos, and they typically prefer soft substrates such as sand or mud, where they camouflage themselves when hunting.

Despite their size, it has been reported that they are not generally aggressive towards humans, although they may bite if they feel threatened.