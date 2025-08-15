Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Nature

Angel shark freed after being caught in fishing gear on Cadiz coast

This shark species is at risk of extinction and is on the IUCN's red list

L.V.

Friday, 15 August 2025, 17:39

Staff from the beaches department of La Línea de la Concepción town hall have put back into the sea a juvenile specimen of the angel shark, ('angelote' in Spanish) after it was accidentally caught in fishing gear.

The angel shark is a critically endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which has this coastline-loving shark on its red list of most threatened species. Its populations have declined by at least 80% due to factors such as overfishing, so the reintroduction of this specimen to the sea along the Costa de la Luz is "a significant event" for the conservation of Spain's marine biodiversity.

The councillor in charge of La Línea's beaches, Rafael León, praised the intervention by municipal staff, stressing the importance of these actions, which "are often possible thanks to alerts from the public".

The angel shark

Angel sharks belong to the genus Squatina, which includes 23 different species. These fish are distinguished by their flattened bodies and broad pectoral fins, characteristics that give them a stingray-like appearance.

Their mouths are also quite large, allowing them to generate a powerful suction force to capture their prey. They can measure up to 250 centimetres and weigh up to 80 kilos, and they typically prefer soft substrates such as sand or mud, where they camouflage themselves when hunting.

Despite their size, it has been reported that they are not generally aggressive towards humans, although they may bite if they feel threatened.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall promises 1.2 million euros for improvements after years of complaints
  2. 2 Age Concern announces decision to close second-hand shop in Fuengirola
  3. 3 Plans for bathing area and open-air auditorium in popular Costa del Sol park
  4. 4 Robert John Northcott 1945-2025
  5. 5 Plans progress for 57 affordable houses on eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Ten people subject to court-issued warrants arrested in Mijas
  7. 7 Learn about the history of eastern Costa del Sol town through outdoor exhibition
  8. 8 All (Andalusian) roads lead to Santiago
  9. 9 Triple A charity gala returns to Marbella to support rescued animals
  10. 10 Benalmádena embellishes processional route of its patron with decorative structure

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Angel shark freed after being caught in fishing gear on Cadiz coast

Angel shark freed after being caught in fishing gear on Cadiz coast