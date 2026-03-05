Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An image of the Puerta de Almería archaeological site.
History

This is one of the best kept underground secrets in Almeria (and it's not the Civil War shelters)

The site is home to a two-thousand-year-old Roman salting factory and the remains of a medieval wall dating back to the Islamic period

E. Gabriel Llanderas

Almería

Thursday, 5 March 2026, 15:29

When talking about underground history in Almeria city, many people automatically think of its visitable Civil War shelters.

However, there is a much older enclave, perhaps not as well known, but where visitors can discover equally surprising chapters of the city's past.

This is the Puerta de Almería archaeological site, located next to the Nicolás Salmerón park, where the remains of a two-thousand-year-old Roman salting factory and other archaeological remains can be found. This is reflected in a video published by Claudia López, known on social networks as @claudiae.93 and with more than six thousand followers.

The vide explains that the area preserves traces of the ancient Roman settlement of Portus Magnus, located in the vicinity of the current port. Between the first and fourth centuries AD, it was the site of an important salting factory dedicated to the preservation and commercialisation of fish.

The video gives an overview of everything that can be be visited in the area, including seven original basins where seafood was salted and stored.

López explains that these structures were used to prepare the fish that was then consumed locally or exported to other parts of the Roman empire. Next to them, two amphorae remind us of the transport of one of the most coveted products of the time: garum.

This sauce, made from a mix of macerated and spiced fish, was considered a real delicacy in the Roman world. Dark in colour and intense in flavour, the garum produced in the area was part of a seafaring trade that connected the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula with other Mediterranean territories.

But the enclave is not limited to the Roman period. The archaeological site shares its location with medieval remains from the Muslim period. In the same place visitors can contemplate vestiges of the old city wall, which ran along the city's coastline.

