These are the restaurants with the best views in Almeria province

There are places where cuisine cannot be understood without the landscape and in Almeria, the Mediterranean not only accompanies the experience, it sets the pace, shapes the menu and flavours every dish. The Macarfi Guide, born in 2025 with the aim of becoming one of the great gastronomic references in Spain, has put the spotlight on Almeria province, pointing out a series of restaurants where the cuisine is enjoyed as much with the palate as with the eyes. Terraces that face the Mediterranean Sea, untouched beaches and promenades provide the setting for a selection that invites you to sit, look and take your time.

La Lonja de Balerma

Simplicity, light and sea. This is how Macarfi describes La Lonja de Balerma. Located right on the Mediterranean coast, the restaurant boasts a "glass terrace overlooking the sea" and cuisine based on respect for local ingredients. Every day fresh fish arrives from the port and is cooked with simplicity and respect, the guide explains. It highlights the restaurant's 'espetos' (grilled sardines), grilled octopus, turbot and squid. "A place where authenticity and simplicity become a real pleasure".

Arcilla (Mojácar)

In the exclusive setting of Macenas Resort, the Macarfi Guide notes that Arcilla offers "a fabulous array of grilled dishes" through which chef Damián González enhances the products of his vegetable garden, meat and locally caught fish. Dishes such as the stew cannelloni, the tuna parpatana are combined with "attentive service, careful décor and spectacular views", achieving "the perfect symbiosis between the kitchen, the dining room, the wine cellar and the décor".

La Orilla (Balerma)

Facing the seafront, La Orilla offers a relaxed experience in keeping with its surroundings. According to Macarfi, it presents "a carefully chosen Mediterranean proposal with a taste of the sea", with an indoor lounge and "a covered terrace, both with well-spaced tables and views of the Mediterranean". The experience starts with a complimentary beetroot salmorejo and continues with dishes such as red tuna tartar with truffle or grilled monkfish. All this makes the restaurant "a reliable option on the Almeria coast".