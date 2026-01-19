These are the restaurants with the best views in Almeria province
The Macarfi Guide has selected places where the food cannot be understood without the landscape that accompanies it
David Roth
Almeria
Monday, 19 January 2026, 19:43
There are places where cuisine cannot be understood without the landscape and in Almeria, the Mediterranean not only accompanies the experience, it sets the pace, shapes the menu and flavours every dish. The Macarfi Guide, born in 2025 with the aim of becoming one of the great gastronomic references in Spain, has put the spotlight on Almeria province, pointing out a series of restaurants where the cuisine is enjoyed as much with the palate as with the eyes. Terraces that face the Mediterranean Sea, untouched beaches and promenades provide the setting for a selection that invites you to sit, look and take your time.
La Lonja de Balerma
Simplicity, light and sea. This is how Macarfi describes La Lonja de Balerma. Located right on the Mediterranean coast, the restaurant boasts a "glass terrace overlooking the sea" and cuisine based on respect for local ingredients. Every day fresh fish arrives from the port and is cooked with simplicity and respect, the guide explains. It highlights the restaurant's 'espetos' (grilled sardines), grilled octopus, turbot and squid. "A place where authenticity and simplicity become a real pleasure".
Arcilla (Mojácar)
In the exclusive setting of Macenas Resort, the Macarfi Guide notes that Arcilla offers "a fabulous array of grilled dishes" through which chef Damián González enhances the products of his vegetable garden, meat and locally caught fish. Dishes such as the stew cannelloni, the tuna parpatana are combined with "attentive service, careful décor and spectacular views", achieving "the perfect symbiosis between the kitchen, the dining room, the wine cellar and the décor".
La Orilla (Balerma)
Facing the seafront, La Orilla offers a relaxed experience in keeping with its surroundings. According to Macarfi, it presents "a carefully chosen Mediterranean proposal with a taste of the sea", with an indoor lounge and "a covered terrace, both with well-spaced tables and views of the Mediterranean". The experience starts with a complimentary beetroot salmorejo and continues with dishes such as red tuna tartar with truffle or grilled monkfish. All this makes the restaurant "a reliable option on the Almeria coast".
La Chumbera (Aguamarga)
Right on the beach and with the sound of the waves in the background, The guide highlights La Chumbera's "speciality in grilled meats and fish" and stresses that "the quality of the ingredients is paramount". From T-bone steak or sirloin steak to octopus and local fish, everything is enjoyed on a magnificent terrace overlooking the sea and open all year round, an ideal setting for "traditional flavours with oriental touches".
Gurasoak (Carboneras)
Just a few metres from the beach, Guarasoak is one of the essential stops in the area. The guide points out that chef Leire Carrique proposes a cuisine that "combines Basque tradition with Andalusian soul" with the local produce as the main protagonist. Steak tartare prepared at the table and monkfish with lobster cream are some of the outstanding dishes, as well as Basque 'pintxos' for those who prefer a more informal experience.
4 Nudos (San José)
With direct views of the marina, 4 Nudos is one of those restaurants where the setting invites you to linger over an after-dinner meal. Specialising in rice dishes, fresh fish and seafood, Macarfi highlights its rice dishes, clams, scallops and tuna tartare. The restaurant has "a beautiful terrace with views of the port" and warns: "reservations are essential because it tends to be busy".
Boracay Beach Garrucha
This beachfront chiringuito combines a casual atmosphere with a solid gastronomic offer. The Macarfi Guide describes it as a place with "spectacular views of the Mediterranean", where you can enjoy typical seafood and rice dishes such as the traditional 'arroz garruchero'. It also highlights the wine list and its uninterrupted opening hours, which allow you to enjoy it "from breakfast to evening drinks", with the added bonus that "pets are welcome".
Nido Playa (Roquetas)
Stepping on the sand while eating is part of the experience. Macarfi says that "it is surprising to find so much professionalism and good work in a beach bar", located on the seafront and with a terrace "where you literally have your feet in the sand". Rice dishes, top quality fish and seafood, generous portions and dishes make it "an unmissable place in Roquetas de Mar where everyone who goes, comes back".
El Candelero (Almería)
In the city's marina, this restaurant invites you to eat "with the sea as a witness". The guide highlights honest cuisine, where "there are no pretensions, only authentic flavours" and a menu that moves between rice dishes and fish. Both the glassed-in interior and the terrace offer "privileged views of the sea", making it "an ideal place for a special occasion".
