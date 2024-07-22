These are Almeria's top music festival dates for summer 2024

David Roth Almeria Monday, 22 July 2024, 16:47 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Summer is here and with it comes music festivals across Almeria province. There's everything from rock, electronic and indie to urban or Latin music... something for everyone throughout July and August.

Below, SUR's sister newspaper Ideal Almerá presents the dates of the unmissable events that will take place in the province:

Juergas Rock (31 July to 3 August)

Adra will welcome thousands of rock fans who travel from all over the country to enjoy rock music, sun and beach in the first week of August.

The festival begins on Wednesday 31 July with the energetic Spanish ska group La Pegatina, followed by Rupatrupa and Eskorzo. Thursday will feature the farewell tour of Mafalda, the return of the Italian group Talco and Muchachito Bombo Infierno. Friday will feature Non Servium and Skindred, while on Saturday the festival will close with SFDK, Soziedad Alkoholika and Dubioza Kolektiv.

Day tickets are available from 32 euros and full festival tickets from 58 euros. Tickets can be purchased on The Juergas Rock website or on Enterticket.

Dreambeach (1 to 4 August)

The tenth anniversary of Dreambeach promises to be one of the highlights of this summer. The event will be held for the first time at El Toyo and will feature three consecutive days of performances.

The line-up includes RVFV, a reference in the urban scene in Almería, and a joint B2B show with Jamie Jones and Joseph Capriati, preparing one of the closing sets of this year's festival.

General admission starts at 40 euros for 1 August and 50 euros from 2 to 4 August. The full festival ticket starts at 85 euros and are available on the Dreambeach website.

Cooltural Fest (15 to 18 August)

Cooltural Fest will be held from 15 to 18 August in the middle of Almeria city's patron saint festivities. Artists include Mikel Izal, Two Door Cinema Club, Amaral, Los Planetas with their 30th anniversary tour of 'Super 8', Dani Fernández, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Cala Vento, Carlos Sadness, El Kanka, La Casa Azul, La Plazuela, Ladilla Rusa, Ojete Calor, Pignoise, Rayden, Sexy Zebras, Shinova, Varry Brava, Sen Senra, Tu Otra Bonita, Fuzzz by DJ Nano, Malmö 404, Serial Killerz, Ginebras and Belén Aguilera.

The general day ticket costs 45 euros and full festival tickets start at 72 euros. Tickets and other complementary services are available on the Cooltural Fest website.