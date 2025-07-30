The 'musicians' village in the south of Spain: it has fewer than 600 inhabitants and almost all of them play an instrument

R. Pérez Almeria Wednesday, 30 July 2025, 19:45 Share

In the depths of the Alpujarra area of Almeria province in the south of Spain, surrounded by hills, orchards and traditional Andalusian whitewashed houses, lies Alboloduy, a small village that has made music its hallmark. Home to just under 600 inhabitants, the village has managed to stay alive and united thanks to music. It has even been given the name 'El pueblo de los músicos' (the village of musicians) by journalist Tico Medina, in a documentary about the Alpujarra that he made for TVE (Televisión Española) at the end of the 1960s.

In every house in Alboloduy there is at least one musician. Of the 583 residents registered in 2024, more than 65 are members of the municipal band 'La Mezquita' and more than 80 study at the village music school.

Municipal band members range from 11 to 70 years old. Even those who have left the village for work or studies return whenever they can to rehearse, play or simply share music with their families.

Music has served as a common thread between generations and as a tool for social cohesion. Rehearsals and performances have become true family gatherings, where young and old share music stands and bars.

The history of this collective passion is not a recent one. It dates back more than 120 years. As early as the late 19th century there are records of a brass band in Alboloduy, although its activity was discontinued in the 1970s. However, in 1982, a group of former members and children brought 'La Mezquita', the name of the current band, back to life.

Since then, the group has grown and today it has its own music school, founded in 2006, which offers classes in singing, woodwind, brass and percussion. Its teachers are qualified musicians and its aim is to ensure that the tradition continues.

The band also has an important presence in the Almería province's Holy Week processions. Over the years it has accompanied processions not only in its own village, but also in municipalities such as Cuevas del Almanzora, Sorbas, Vera, Garrucha, Oria and Carboneras, as well as actively participating in the celebrations in Almeria city.

Zoom Members of the music band of Alboloduy during a procession. ABC

Alboloduy's parish church, San Juan Bautista, is a majestic neoclassical building designed by architect Domingo Thomas between 1796 and 1802. Also of note are the Torre del Reloj (watch tower), located on a high point in the village, and the lavadero de Los Caños, which includes the Fuente de los Siete Caños, an old water trough and a washing basin. The whole system is fed by a spectacular medieval gallery carved out of the rock, which is almost four kilometres long.

Among the natural charms of the area is La Balsica Salobre, a small sulphurous spring on the Alcozayar path, a short distance from the village. This hidden spot is just a sample of the contrasting landscape that surrounds Alboloduy, ideal for hiking, relaxing and connecting with nature.

Alboloduy has been committed to wine tourism as a means of sustainable development for years. Several local wineries open their doors to visitors, offering the opportunity to discover their vineyards, taste local wines and enjoy the typical gastronomy of the area, with Islamic influences and local products.