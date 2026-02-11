South Kids: the Almería streetwear brand blending desert roots with luxury fashion

E. Gabriel Llanderas Almería Wednesday, 11 February 2026, 14:02 Share

Almeria has demonstrated its entrepreneurial and innovative spirit on many occasions.

Sectors ranging from technology, agribusiness and tourism are proof of this and now this creativity is expanding into the world of fashion.

South Kids was founded in 2022 "as an ambition; a new idea of streetwear focused on quality, as well as a form of expression," the founders of the brand explain. "Our vision: to be recognised as a leading streetwear brand, combining our southern Spanish roots with our own style and international reach."

South Kids seeks to "transmit pride in our roots, for coming from the south, for doing it our way. Almeria is present in everything; in the philosophy of the brand. The contrast between sea, desert and city inspires us a lot, both visually and conceptually. All of this is reflected in the fact that we are a brand with character."

Its designs are mainly aimed at a young public that value identity over passing fashions. People who are looking to wear clothes with meaning and not just aesthetics. The brand defines itself as "rebellious" and "challenging the status quo and breaking the rules with a clear purpose: to redefine luxury streetwear fashion. We don't try to look like something we're not and that makes all the difference today".

The values they want to convey are innovation, culture, quality and belonging. Each collection has a clear concept and tells a story: "We don't launch clothes just for the sake of it: everything has a reason, from the fabrics to the messages. We want those who wear South Kids to feel that they are part of something," the founders explain.

The creative process always starts with an idea or a feeling. From there, the designs, colours and materials are developed, taking care of every detail. The experience does not end with the garment: the packaging, the communication and the presence in networks are all part of the same story.

They say that "social media and local support" have been key to their growth and social networking sites like Instagram have allowed the brand to tell its story directly to its audience.

Currently, South Kids has over 10,400 followers on Instagram, where it shares releases, creative processes and collaborations with renowned artists such as Omar Montes and RVFV, reinforcing its connection with the urban music scene.

In 2023 the brand took to the streets with pop-ups (temporary points of sale) in cities including Madrid, Almeria, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Granada, as well as participating in Scrapworld Barcelona and launching its first luxury line, 'Luxury Dept'.

New developments

In 2024 came new developments: a presence at ScrapWorld Madrid, the opening of its first physical shop and its first international advertising campaign photographed in Milan. In 2025, the brand returned to Madrid with a pop-up, returned to ScrapWorld and presented new collections focused on superior quality, raising its standard even higher garment by garment.

Exclusivity is another of the brand's hallmarks, which works with limited print runs to reinforce the unique character of each collection. Beyond numbers or expansion, Southkids stress that the greatest achievement has been to see how "people identify with the brand" and how that initial idea has become something tangible, with a real community behind it.

Looking to the future, the aim is to consolidate itself as a benchmark brand in the south, with national and international projection, to continue launching collections with its own identity, to collaborate with related projects and to grow without losing its essence.