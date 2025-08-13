The strange reason why Almeria's wetlands look pink at certain times of year

E. Gabriel Llanderas Almería Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 17:16 Share

Anyone who has visited Las Salinas de Cabo de Gata in Almeria province this year will have noticed that they look particularly beautiful and full of flamingos. First-time visitors are not always aware of the natural richness and diversity of wildlife that they are home to, until they stop to read the strategically placed information panels that explain what they can find there.

Frequent visitors will already know about the intense pink colour of its waters at certain times of year, which is caused by a very special algae that is present there.

The secret lies in Dunaliella salina, a small algae that under normal conditions is green. However, when the salt pans go through their driest phase and conditions become extreme, with high salinity, intense sunlight and water scarcity, this algae begins to produce beta-carotene, a reddish pigment that serves as a protective shield against the scorching sun.

A link in the food chain

The beta-carotene is responsible for the characteristic pink colour that tints the water and attracts thousands of visitors who are curious to see the phenomenon. This tiny Dunaliella is the base of the food chain for the Artemia salina, also known as saline shrimp, which feeds on it. These crustaceans are, in turn, the preferred food of flamingos, which acquire their iconic pink colour thanks to the pigments they accumulate when they eat them.

More than a hundred different species of birds have been recorded at Las Salinas de Cabo de Gata. Some of them pass through the wetland throughout the year on their migration route and others live there permanently.

Pink or common flamingo

One of the most striking birds in the area is the pink or common flamingo, which is now found there in high numbers in summer. Ornithology enthusiasts have two observation posts that are well integrated into the surroundings to cause minimum disturbance to the animals.

Although binoculars are available inside the posts to watch the birds on the marshes from afar without disturbing them, it is also a good idea to take your own to enjoy the views for as long as you like, without having to take turns with other visitors.

Las Salinas are also home to the longest beach in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park, which stretches from the Torreón de San Miguel to the end of the area known as La Fabriquilla.