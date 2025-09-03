Discover the most spectacular volcanic cove in the whole of Spain's Andalucía region

R. Pérez Almeria Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 17:42 Share

Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park in Spain's Almeria province hides one of the most beautiful places along the Andalusian coastline: Cala de Enmedio, an unspoilt beach of fine golden sand and crystal clear waters of volcanic origin. On both sides there are fossilised dunes which drop into the sea and give the cove a spectacular and unique landscape. Erosion has modelled small pools in the rocks where water accumulates, creating scenery that seems to have been carved by nature.

Swimming in the cove is paradise. Its transparent waters invite you to scuba dive or snorkel or simply to let yourself be carried away by the tranquillity of the surroundings.

There are no cleaning services, litter bins or beach bars, so it is essential that everyone who visits respects the environment and takes their rubbish and belongings with them when they leave. This lack of infrastructure is precisely what has allowed it to remain one of the most unspoilt areas of the Mediterranean.

Reaching this cove is not easy. It is not accessible by car except in 4x4 vehicles, so it is usually reached on foot or from the sea. There are two main paths: the first is a 1.7-kilometre route which starts next to the car park at Cala del Plomo, passes the remains of an old waterwheel and leads to the beach.

The second starts in Aguamarga and runs parallel to the route towards Las Negras. It is also 1.7 kilometres long, but with a steeper slope that requires a climb and then a descent of almost 90 metres before reaching the beach. Although none of these routes are difficult, they should not be done in flip-flops or similar footwear, as the terrain can be uncomfortable and slippery.

Another way to get to Cala de Enmedio is by kayak and there are organised group excursions that leave from Aguamarga, cross the cove and usually end at Cala del Plomo. These are simple routes that last between two and three hours and allow you to enjoy the volcanic landscape from a different perspective.

Zoom Enmedio Cove in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park in Almeria. ABC

The cove is about 150 metres long and despite its growing fame, even in August it does not get too busy and it is very quiet during the rest of the year.

From the shore you can see the village of Aguamarga and the Mesa Roldán hill with its lighthouse and castle in the background. The Repsol Guide included it on its list of the 10 most beautiful places in Spain in 2012 and The New York Times has also published an article about it.

Nestled between the Cerro del Cuartel and the Cerro de la Higuera, at the mouth of the Rambla de la Cala, this small paradise is still an ideal place for naturists, divers and those seeking peace in an unspoilt environment.