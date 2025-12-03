American burger chain to open new restaurant in Almeria province before Christmas

E. Gabriel Llanderas Almería Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 20:32 Share

American fast food chain Burger King continues to grow in the province of Almeria. After the launch in January 2024 of a restaurant in Níjar, on 20 December it is opening a further one in La Media Legua, located between Vera, Garrucha and Mojácar, on a 2,000-square-metre site with its own car park, outdoor terrace and a King Auto drive-thru service.

The area, which is home to 65,000 inhabitants, will be able to 'grab a Whopper' without having to travel long distances. Until now, fans of the chain had to go as far as Campohermoso or Almeria city to enjoy a Burger King.

The chain is advertising job offers including kitchen staff, servers and the drive-thru area, with a permanent contract, different types of working days and rotating shifts.

The opening of Vera Playa comes at the height of the brand's growth in Almeria province. At the beginning of 2024, Burger King opened its first restaurant in Níjar, which created 30 new jobs. With it, the company reinforced the almost 400 jobs it already generates in Almeria, within a structure that exceeds 6,000 workers in Andalucía and 30,000 in Spain. The Vera Playa restaurant is the chain's 201st in Andalucía and thirteenth in Almeria province.

Jorge Carvalho, director of Burger King Spain, underlined the brand's commitment to the region: "We want the residents of Níjar to enjoy the authentic taste of the grill closer than ever and at the same time, to continue growing in a sustainable way and generating quality employment in the province."

The company has also intensified its commitment to sustainability with solar panels, electric fleets and energy efficiency systems, measures that are already applied in many of its restaurants in Andalucía.