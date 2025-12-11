Court reports continuous physical and sexual assault of boy murdered in Mojácar and accuses mother's partner

Camilo Álvarez / Nerea Escámez Granada | Almería Thursday, 11 December 2025, 17:59 Share

The investigation into the death of the four-year-old child, whose body was found in a bunker on a beach in Garrucha, in the province of Almeria, has revealed a possible case of continuous physical and sexual abuse caused by the mother's partner (not the child's biological father). Both the mother and her partner have been arrested.

According to the Guardia Civil's statement, the child may have been assaulted prior to his death on 3 December by the mother's boyfriend and the mother may have even known about this continuous abuse.

According to the report, the three of them lived together in a house in Mojácar. Sometimes, the mother would leave the boy in the care of her partner, "who regularly mistreated and beat the minor with (the mother's) knowledge, on one occasion breaking a bone in his arm".

Around 11am on 3 December, the mother reportedly left to go to work, while her son was once again left in the care of her partner. According to the ruling, the man began to "repeatedly hit him in the abdomen and other parts of the body". He also reportedly sexually assaulted the child.

As a result, the boy suffered "intestinal injuries which subsequently caused his death". The suspect called the mother around 12pm to tell her that the child "was feeling unwell". She came back home, although the report states that she "might have been present during part of the physical assault".

The child died around 3.30pm, after which his mother and her partner took the body "to an old bunker" on the beach, where they left it. According to the forensic report, the cause of death was "hypovolemic shock, with liver rupture and abdominal polytrauma".

The court has decreed the provisional imprisonment without bail of the mother and her partner for a crime of murder and another crime of habitual mistreatment.

The grandfather is a defendant

The child's maternal grandfather appeared as a private prosecutor in the case on Tuesday and asked the court to initiate a voluntary jurisdiction procedure so that he could cremate the child's body. He could not obtain the authorisation of the mother, who has been in pre-trial detention without bail since Saturday. The court has approved the request.