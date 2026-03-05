Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Narco-boats in the Carnaje cove. IDEAL
Drug-trafficking

Narco boats shelter from storm in popular Almeria beauty spot

The high-speed boats, which provide the mafias with fuel and dry clothes, are currently under police surveillance in the Cabo de Gata natural park

Nerea Escámez

Almería

Thursday, 5 March 2026, 15:56

Around a dozen narco boats are currently taking shelter from the most recent storm to hit the coast of Andalucía in the Carnaje cove, in the heart of Almeria province's Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park.

The boats wait for a call from those who need fuel supplies or dry clothes to continue on the illegal trafficking routes of people or narcotics. They are currently under the watchful eye of the Guardia Civil.

However, all parties' safety comes first as with high winds and strong waves, any mistake could have fatal consequences either for the officers of those on the boats. It wouldn't be the first time; two officers died in a chase in Barbate (Cadiz province) in 2024.

The work of the Guardia Civil in the area of drug trafficking and smuggling continues and sources close to IDEAL indicate that there have been important seizures of petrol cylinders in recent weeks. Up to 24 January, five people had been arrested and 21,000 litres of petrol had been seized.

