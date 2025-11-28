Enjoy a hike through the 'natural jewel' of Almeria province

E. Gabriel Llanderas Almería Friday, 28 November 2025, 17:40 Share

The province of Almeria often surprises even those who think they know it well. Its contrasts, sea, mountains, desert and valleys, making it a privileged setting for outdoor getaways. From quiet days out to challenges for serious hikers, as well as fantastic opporunities for keen photographers or those looking for towns and villages with hidden treasures, it really does offer something for everyone.

On this map of small natural gems, Partaloa stands out with a touch of geological magic: 'la Ruta de los Estrechos del Ciscarico'. Just a few kilometres from Almeria city this area of caves, canyons and gorges is the perfect destination for a weekend getaway.

A natural corridor formed by erosion

La Ruta de los Estrechos del Ciscarico forms one of the most surprising landscapes in the province. Vertical erosion has moulded the rocks over the centuries, forming real stone corridors through which you can only walk in single file.

The light filtering through the walls, the ochre tones and the capricious shapes of the landscape make this enclave a natural open-air museum. The 12.71-kilometre route starts in the town of Partaloa and climbs initially through the quarry area before descending towards the stream that leads to the narrow straits.

Next, the path continues towards the hamlet of Retamar, from where you return to Partaloa. This circular route has a difference in altitude of 261 metres and is moderately difficult according to those who have walked it. It combines wide and narrow sections, which makes the trail dynamic and fun.

Partaloa, with its whitewashed streets and surroundings, is also a great starting point for further exploration of this inland area which is rich in history, landscape and traditions. With the arrival of autumn, visitors to Partaloa who decide to go hiking enjoy mild temperatures; perfect for completing the journey without worrying so much about sun protection or excessive supplies of water.