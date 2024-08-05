Animal rights party in Almeria calls for cancellation of event that involves letting young cows loose in the streets

Pacma is concerned about the welfare of the heifers used in the festivities in Vélez-Blanco on 17 August

The provincial coordinator of Spain's animal rights party Pacma in Almeria, Eduardo Milla, has written to Vélez-Blanco town hall calling on it to cancel the release of heifers scheduled for 17 August.

In a letter addressed to the town hall, Milla said, "It is unacceptable that in the middle of 2024 there are still municipalities that promote fun and leisure at the expense of abusing, stressing and mistreating animals."

In his letter, Milla pointed out that Vélez-Blanco has a "rich history" and a "valuable cultural and artistic heritage" which should be the focus of promotion and enjoyment for residents and visitors. "

Instead of releasing heifers through the streets of the town in the morning and holding games in a temporary bullring in the afternoon, Vélez-Blanco should focus on activities that enhance its authentic cultural heritage," the letter said.

In addition to calling for the events to be cancelled, Pacma has requested detailed information on the cost of holding them. "It is essential to know how much public money is being spent on these activities that perpetuate animal abuse," concluded Milla.