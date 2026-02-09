Almeria to crack down on motorhome parking with new municipal laws

Leticia M. Cano Almería Monday, 9 February 2026, 15:33 Share

Almeria city hall is currently drafting a new general transport bylaw which includes rules about caravans and motorhomes parking in public spaces and how long they can stay for.

The new rules will state where caravan and motorhome parking is allowed, how to avoid fines and comply with the regulations. the new regulation aims to avoid large concentrations of motorhomes and caravans on sites that are not authorised for that purpose.

It will also state clearly where they may park and how, for example they may not have the stabiliser legs lowered, have open windows or elements protruding from the perimeter of the vehicle, place chairs or tables outside the caravan, empty water on the public road, engage in uncivic behaviour, emit annoying noises or run a generator.

Overnight parking areas will be "properly marked" with vertical and horizontal signs. "In parking areas with pavement markings, vehicles will be placed within the marked perimeter".

Failure to do so may result in local authorities fining caravan and campervan owners between 80 and 200 euros. The most "minor" being parking the caravans or motorhomes in undesignated spaces.,

There will also be fees for parking in designated spaces. If they do not pay the established fees or do not comply with the fixed opening hours, they will have to pay a "serious" fine amounting to 200 euros.