One of Mojácar's most loved sculptures turns 35

Friday, 6 September 2024

Mojácar has recently been celebrating both the traditional fiestas of San Agustín and the 35th anniversary of the Mojaquera sculpture, one of the town's most beloved works of art. Made of white Macael marble by the internationally renowned sculptor María Ángeles Lázaro Guil, the work has become a symbol of identity for the municipality since its inauguration in 1989.

Guil won the competition for ideas to create this work in the municipality of Mojácar thanks to the sketch she presented, which stood out for its respect and homage to local roots and traditions.

The block of marble chosen by the author defined the turn of the sculpture, following the direction of the grain to achieve both the curvature of the pitcher on the head and the position of the flight of the skirt, elements that capture the essence of the traditional dress of the women of Mojácar.

This sculpture, strategically located in the church square, represents a Mojácar woman in the typical costume of the region, with her long skirt, apron, shawl and the traditional pitcher on her head.

The work not only celebrates Mojácar's traditional dress, but also pays tribute to the work and fundamental role of women in local history and culture. "The Mojaquera sculpture is more than a monument; it is a reflection of our history and traditions. The fact that this anniversary coincides with the festivities of San Agustín makes the celebration doubly significant, uniting our cultural heritage with our patron," said the mayor, Francisco García Cerdá.

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the sculpture, a poem written 35 years ago by a Mojácar resident, Genoveva Bouloumié, has been published in the programme for the festivities.