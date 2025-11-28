The hidden waterfalls of Almeria's desert with tales of dragons and sorrows

E. Gabriel Llanderas Almería Friday, 28 November 2025, 17:39 Share

The Tabernas Desert, located between the Filabres and Alhamilla mountain ranges in Almeria province, is known for its arid landscape and scarcity of water, but when it does rain, the desert comes to life.

Considered the only desert area in Europe, when it does rain the area turns into an authentic oasis, with normally dry riverbeds filling with water which create waterfalls that surprise hikers in the area. One of them is the Cascada de Travertino, a waterfall in the Rambla de Otero and another spectacular spot is the Rambla de Benavides waterfall, very close to the Llano del Búho, where the water gives rise to an impressive landscape.

In addition to the waterfalls, Tabernas is also home to spectacular rock formations known as 'dragon's tails'. These are stone structures formed by erosion that evoke the silhouette of these mythological animals. These formations, unique in Europe for their appearance and geological origin, are a magnet for photography enthusiasts and for those who enjoy hiking.

Another point of interest along the same route is the solitary 'Tree of Sorrows', which is the subject of local legends and brings a mystical air to the desert. Easy to get to, this tree is a must-see for those who are looking for a gentle hike through the area and for those who want to find out more about its history and the legends behind it.

Hidden waterfalls, unique rock formations and trees that hold legends make the Tabernas Desert a perfect place for keen hikers, photographers and those looking for adventure.