Jet2.com offers more seats on flights between UK and south of Spain this summer

British airline Jet2.com has confirmed its flight connections to Almeria in the south of Spain from four UK airports this summer. The flights will start on 12 April and will offer almost 38,000 seats and a total of eight weekly departures from Manchester, Bristol, Leeds and Birmingham throughout the peak holiday season. Jet2.com remains the exclusive British operator on the Leeds and Birmingham airport routes.

During 2025 the airline will add almost 2,000 extra seats arriving in Almeria during the summer, although it has estimated that the total number of potential tourists arriving at the airport with Jet2.com will be almost 38,000.

Jet2.com's 13 UK bases are Bournemouth, Bristol, Leeds-Bradford, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, London-Luton, London-Stansted, East Midlands, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The airline flies from the UK to 14 Spanish airports: Alicante, Almeria, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Jerez, Ibiza, Girona, Lanzarote, Malaga, Menorca, Palma, Reus, and Tenerife South.

Jet2holidays is the leading tour operator between the UK and the Canary Islands and between the UK and the Balearic Islands, while Jet2citybreaks offers weekend breaks to 33 major European cities as a flight and hotel package.

Jet2villas, launched in May 2017, offers villa packages including flight, accommodation and car rental.