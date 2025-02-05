Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jet2.com offers more seats on flights between UK and south of Spain this summer
Tourism

Jet2.com offers more seats on flights between UK and south of Spain this summer

The British airline has confirmed its flying programme to Almeria for the peak holiday season, which starts on 12 April

M. C. C.

Almeria

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 13:06

British airline Jet2.com has confirmed its flight connections to Almeria in the south of Spain from four UK airports this summer. The flights will start on 12 April and will offer almost 38,000 seats and a total of eight weekly departures from Manchester, Bristol, Leeds and Birmingham throughout the peak holiday season. Jet2.com remains the exclusive British operator on the Leeds and Birmingham airport routes.

During 2025 the airline will add almost 2,000 extra seats arriving in Almeria during the summer, although it has estimated that the total number of potential tourists arriving at the airport with Jet2.com will be almost 38,000.

Jet2.com's 13 UK bases are Bournemouth, Bristol, Leeds-Bradford, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, London-Luton, London-Stansted, East Midlands, Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The airline flies from the UK to 14 Spanish airports: Alicante, Almeria, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Jerez, Ibiza, Girona, Lanzarote, Malaga, Menorca, Palma, Reus, and Tenerife South.

Related news

Jet2holidays is the leading tour operator between the UK and the Canary Islands and between the UK and the Balearic Islands, while Jet2citybreaks offers weekend breaks to 33 major European cities as a flight and hotel package.

Jet2villas, launched in May 2017, offers villa packages including flight, accommodation and car rental.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The botanical garden that's next door to one of the Costa del Sol's most popular historical monuments
  2. 2 Chinese New Year festivities boost Benalmádena's bid to become European capital of Asian tourism
  3. 3 Axarquía villages to be connected via new footpaths
  4. 4 The cost of second thoughts: tattoo removal thrives in Malaga
  5. 5 Torremolinos activates emergency committee following heavy rain
  6. 6 Butane gas cylinder explosion sparks house fire in Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Plans for Costa del Sol pilot accommodation cleared for take off
  8. 8 Marló launches The Funny Eye: A vivid collection of chairs at Bdhome in Marbella
  9. 9 Malaga to take centre stage in Vuelta a Andalucía centenary edition
  10. 10 Malaga's rising star moves closer to playing on Rugby World Cup stage

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Jet2.com offers more seats on flights between UK and south of Spain this summer