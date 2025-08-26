A summer fair in Spain under the ‘flag of England’

Alekk M. Saanders Almeria Monday, 25 August 2025 | Updated 26/08/2025 13:18h. Share

Like the huge city fair in Malaga, the largest festival in Almeria is celebrated in August and lasts for nine days. From 22 to 30 August, the city hosts a variety of events in honour of the patron saint of Almeria, the Virgin of the Sea.

History says that in the 16th century, after a shipwreck off the coast of Almeria, a statue of the Virgin of the Sea was washed ashore. The locals considered its discovery a miracle. Initially a religious celebration, over time it grew into a fair with typical stalls, dances and songs, livestock, feasts and festive events. Today, everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, will find something to enjoy either at the daytime fair in the historic centre or at the night fair in the fairgrounds near the Andarax River.

Quite different

As usual in Andalucía, a series of events related to bullfighting take place throughout the Fair of Almería. Another feature is the ‘merienda’, which takes place between the third and fourth bullfights in the afternoon.

Dance is also an essential part of any fair. In addition to the sevillanas, which is danced by everyone everywhere, there is a special festival dedicated to flamenco. Since 1966, the Almeria Flamenco Festival has been gaining momentum and has become famous throughout Spain. Additionally, forty years ago, the International Folklore Festival was launched, bringing together various folklore groups from around the world to perform music and dances in the traditional costumes of their countries.

It is worth noting that traditional costumes vary even within Andalucía itself. If you visit the fair in Almería, you will learn what a ‘refajona’ and a ‘zaragüela’ are. These traditional costumes of Almería reflect the distinctly agricultural character of the province, located in the easternmost part of Andalucía. So it is not surprising that these costumes are more similar to the regional costumes of neighbouring Murcia and Valencia.

Incidentally, there is another tradition that might be easily associated with Valencia - its Fallas with giant dolls. The so-called ‘Diana de Gigantes y Cabezudos’ is a centuries-old tradition that annually attracts a large number of families with children to the Feria of Almería. Twelve giants and twenty-four corresponding large heads parade through one or more districts of Almería every morning, accompanied by the brass band. The giants represent historical figures, most often medieval kings and Don Quixote, in bright and varied colours.

Much English

Despite the riot of colours, white and red clearly predominate in Almería, especially during the ‘Battle of Flowers.’ During this parade, 20,000 carnations are distributed, 10,000 red and 10,000 white.

Few people know that the flag of the province of Almería and the flag of England are almost identical - a white field with a centred red cross

It seems that the choice of white and red colours is dictated by the flag of Almería. Few people know that the flag of the province of Almería and the flag of England are almost identical - a white field with a centred red cross. SUR in English was told two versions by local people... It is stated that after the second Christian conquest of Almería in 1489 by Catholic monarchs, the province adopted the flag with the cross of St. George as its symbol. According to another version, in the mid-19th century, a new flag had to be created and it was based on the maritime symbolism of Almería - a white flag with a red cross, the width of which is one-fifth of the flag. The coat of arms is usually placed in the centre of the official flag. However, during celebrations, local residents are not averse to hanging the flag of England on their balconies simply because it is easier to buy in local shops where they additionally are much cheaper.

Incidentally, the programme for the 2025 Almeria Fair is peppered with English words: Spice Monkey Festival, Cooltural Fest, Street Magic… English sports such as football, table tennis and boxing are represented at the fair, where golf has long been given a prestigious tournament. Moreover, the musical headliner of the fair is the Anglo-Spanish band Crystal Fighters. There is an anecdote about how the members of the Anglo-Irish rock band The Pogues once visited a fair in Almería and were so inspired that they soon released the song Fiesta, which became one of their most famous hits.

As for Malaga, the Costa del Sol will also be represented at the Fair of Almería... by Torremolinos drag queen Kelly Roller performing at Orgullo (Pride) de Feria which will take place on 28 August.