11 Spanish Mastiff puppies looking for 'furever' homes in Almeria

The social media profile of the Almeria municipal animal protection and adoption centre (CEPAaMA) has shared photos of 11 Spanish Mastiff (Mastín español) puppies born at the centre which are now old enough to be adopted.

The centre describes the puppies as "adorable and playful with that noble and affectionate character" that distinguishes this breed. "An explosion of cuteness" the social media post says. The dogs, they say are "expected to grow strong and loyal, which makes them an ideal choice for families looking for a companion for life". Adoption, CEPAaMA points out, not only changes the animal's life, but also that of the person who decides to open the doors of their home to them.

Six more puppies waiting for a chance

In addition to the 11 Mastiffs, another recent publication from the centre announces that another six puppies, also around a month and a half old, are waiting to find their forever homes.

They are described as "sweet and playful, ready to fill any home with joy with their energy and affection". CEPAaMA insists on the importance of sharing this information so that the message reaches as many people as possible and increases the chances of adoption.

Think carefully before adopting

Although the first reaction on seeing photographs of these puppies is to want to adopt them immediately, CEPAaMA stresses that adoption must be a considered and responsible decision.

It is true that having a pet is a rewarding experience, but it also requires time, dedication and responsibility to ensure that it gets the care it needs and a long-term commitment, so just as the dog becomes an inseparable companion, the adopter fully assumes the responsibility and the bond that this implies.

Therefore, whoever decides to give a home to one of these puppies will be taking on a responsibility that will last for years, but at the same time giving a dog a second chance and gaining a faithful companion that will surely return all the affection received.

Anyone interested in adopting can obtain information directly from CEPAaMA or by calling the adoption telephone number on 950 26 85 31.