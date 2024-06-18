Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Driver tests positive for alcohol and drugs after two young people die in car crash in south of Spain
112 incident

Police arrested the uninjured 22-year-old driver of the high-end vehicle at his home after he fled the scene of the incident on the N-340 in Almeria

Europa Press

Almeria

Tuesday, 18 June 2024, 11:38

Local Police officers in Andalucía's Almeria province have arrested a 22- year-old man, who has tested positive for alcohol and drugs, after he was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved in a fatal accident in the early hours of this Tuesday morning (18 June). An 18-year-old young woman and a 23-year-old man died after the car, for reasons that are still being investigated, left the road.

Municipal sources have confirmed to Europa Press that the young man, who was uninjured, was arrested at his home shortly after the incident after having fled the scene of the accident, although he could be identified through the high-end vehicle he was driving, which was completely wrecked and split in half.

The accident happened at around 0.20am in Almeria city, on the N-340a road between the Cable Inglés and a well-known petrol station.

The vehicle first crashed into a lamppost and then into a tree. According to the emergency call received by 112 operators, just one vehicle was involved in the accident, trapping an unconscious person inside.

Emergency services, on arrival at the scene, could only certify the death of an 18-year-old woman, who was trapped inside the vehicle, and a 23-year-old man.

