Countdown to Almeria's Cooltural Fest 2025

The summer music event is taking place from 21 to 24 August with a line-up headed by Franz Ferdinand, Crystal Fighters, Viva Suecia and Love Of Lesbian

María Paredes Moya

Almería

Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 15:28

Almeria's Cooltural Fest kicks off on Thursday, 21 August, in the city's Almadrabillas Park and next to the Cable Inglés, in what will be the start of the eighth year of the summer music event. More than 60 bands and artists will be performing, headed by international names such as Franz Ferdinand and Crystal Fighters and popular Spanish groups like Viva Suecia, Love Of Lesbian, Duncan Dhu, Amaia, Zahara, Carolina Durante, Sidonie, Lia Kali, Dorian and many others.

The programme for the festival has now been announced, which includes a wide agenda of free admission concerts, like the welcome party on the 21 August and the two morning sessions in the Faluca, next to the Maestro Padilla municipal auditorium on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24.

Cooltural Fest was the first music event in Almeria to have two giant stages plus a third large-format stage in the same venue (named Fundación Music For All and Estrella Levante), plus a third large stage 'Cooltural Club' (Cupra Indalo Motor) as a non-stop space with dj's and emerging bands, which will ensure that the live music never stops.

With a commitment to working with the Music For All foundation, Cooltural Fest will be the first festival in the country to have all its concerts subtitled and ten of them will have sign language interpretation (Viva Suecia, Lia Kali, Sidonie, Love Of Lesbian, Maldita Nerea, Siloé, Duncan Dhu, Raule and Zahara on the main stage; Barry B at the welcome party and Melifluo on the beach stage).

Other measures include: barrier-free access, reserved parking spaces, accessible signage, accessible public transport, accessible information points, accessible information points, rest areas, vibrating backpacks on demand, catering area with accessible furniture and preferential use, PRM accessible toilets in each toilet area or raised PRM platform overlooking the two main stages.

Cooltural Fest will have around fifty people with disabilities working in all areas of the festival and there will also be a 'Punto Violeta' (purple point) for information and for any kind of incident.

Festival tickets, information on bus services and other offers are still available through the festival's official website.

