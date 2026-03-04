Caravans and motorhomes evicted from Almeria beauty spots to protect Cabo de Gata

Ideal Almería Wednesday, 4 March 2026, 15:31 Share

The Junta de Andalucía and Níjar Town Hall have launched a joint crackdown on illegal camping and parking within the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park.

Environmental officers and local police carried out an orderly eviction of several motorhomes this week, targeting sensitive coastal areas where overcrowding has reached "unsustainable" levels.

The growing influx of motorhomes and caravans in Almeria has put significant strain on fragile Mediterranean ecosystems. Salvador Parra, the park’s conservation director, warned that illegal parking leads to soil compaction, the destruction of dune vegetation, and the accumulation of waste.

Under the park's Natural Resources Management Plan (PORN) and the Master Plan for Use and Management (PRUG), parking and overnight stays are strictly prohibited outside of expressly designated areas. "These measures are essential to avoid the alteration of local fauna and uncontrolled dumping," Parra explained."

Temporary closures at El Playazo and Isleta de Moro beaches

As part of the intervention, authorities have implemented the temporary closure of parking areas at El Playazo and Isleta del Moro. These popular sites were identified as being "saturated," with vehicle numbers far exceeding their ecological capacity.

The mayor of Níjar, José Francisco Garrido, welcomed the coordination with the regional government, emphasising that the focus is not only on parking control but also on intensified cleaning and waste removal efforts.

For the Junta de Andalucía's sustainability representative in Almeria, Manuel de la Torre, these measures are not intended to limit access to the park, but "to guarantee sustainable public use that is compatible with conservation.

The massive and uncontrolled occupation of beaches by motorhomes not only has a direct environmental impact, but also generates problems of mobility, safety and orderly enjoyment of the environment by all visitors."

Sustainable public use

Níjar town hall and the Junta de Andalucía have reminded motorhome and caravan users that they must use only the car parks and specifically designated areas, respecting the restrictions and active signposting throughout the park.

The authorities have recalled that the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park is one of the most valuable enclaves in the Mediterranean due to the uniqueness of its landscapes, the richness of its biodiversity and the quality of its habitats. Its preservation depends on respect for the established regulations and the indications of the competent authorities: public cooperation is essential.