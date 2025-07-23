Watch as fireball streaks across the night sky of Andalucía at a scorching 69,000 km/h
The rare astronomical phenomenon was captured by the SMART Project detectors operated from observatories in the region
Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 12:02
Astronomy enthusiasts in the south of Spain were able to witness a rare phenomenon on Saturday 19 July when a fireball flew over the Andalucía region.
The great ball of fire was recorded with the SMART Project detectors operated from observatories in Calar Alto in Almeria, La Hita in Toledo, La Sagra in Granada, Huelva and Seville.
Bólido 19/07/2025:— Observatorio Astronómico de Calar Alto (@ObsCalarAlto) July 21, 2025
🔸Tipo de evento: cometario.
🔸Velocidad inicial: 69.000 km/h.
🔸Altitud inicial: 87 km.
🔸Altitud final: 45 km.
🧭 Costa de Almería.
Proyecto S.M.A.R.T de @jmmadiedo
➡️ https://t.co/yRXbB9e9zr#bolido #observatoriocalaralto #astronomía #ciencia #meteorito pic.twitter.com/BvnfyLcgr1
Astrophysicist José María Madiedo, researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC) and director of the SMART project, analysed this event and said that the fireball entered the atmosphere at a speed of 69,000 kilometres per hour, starting its trajectory at an altitude of 87 kilometres. It disintegrated at a height of 45 kilometres above sea level, off the coast of Almeria.
