Body of missing municipal official is found in boot of car in south of Spain

The Guardia Civil has located the dead body, with signs of violence, of a 54-year-old man from Berja in Andalucía's Almeria province whose disappearance was last seen on Saturday evening. It was found in the boot of a car located in the town of San Agustín, Ejidense.

Sources from the Guardia Civil have confirmed to Europa Press that an investigation has been opened to clarify the cause of death of this man, whose disappearance was officially reported to the authorities at around 5pm on Sunday, although his whereabouts had been unknown since Saturday night.

It was in the early hours of Monday morning when the body of this resident of Berja was found in the vehicle, located next to a horticultural facility. The area was cordoned off while investigators went about their work.

The last time he was seen, at around 9 pm on Saturday, he was travelling in a white Volkswagen Passat. After that, neither family nor friends had been able to contact him.

Antonio Campos was widely known for his participation in the social, cultural and religious life of the municipality as a member of the Brotherhood of the Virgen de Gádor, as a tourism and culture technician some years ago for Gádor town hall and as a historian, strongly linked to the Centro Virgitano de Estudios Históricos.

Some institutions, such as the council in El Ejido, the municipality where the body was found and where he was currently working as a civil servant, have already expressed their "deepest condolences" for the man who provided public service "always with responsibility".

"We deeply regret his death and express our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, who we comfort at this time of grief," the town hall posted on their social media.