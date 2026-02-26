Almeria airport gets funding to extend the runway and modernise terminal

E. P. Almería Thursday, 26 February 2026, 16:34 Share

Spanish airport operator Aena has announced a 43.8-million-euro investment for Almeria airport between 2027 and 2031 as part of its airport regulation document (DORA), which foresees an investment of nearly 13 billion euros to introduce improvements in Spanish airports.

In the case of Almeria's El Alquián airport, the operator has said that over the next five years the plan will include an assessment of the functional design to analyse the needs of the terminal, the extension of the runway and improvements in safety.

The planned investment significantly exceeds that of the 2022-2026 period for the airport, which was 9.2 million euros. To fund the plans, Aena has proposed an average annual fare increase which, at Almeria airport, will be 25 cents per passenger, which would be ten cents if incentives are applied.

Following approval by Aena's board of directors, the document has been sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the national markets and competition commission.

It will also be presented to the airport coordination committees in each of the regions, to continue its processing until the final document is approved by the Council of Ministers, which, at the latest, will be in September of this year.