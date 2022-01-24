The Junta's 'Committee of Experts' to meet to consider extending coronavirus measures Covid passports to enter bars, restaurants, nightclubs and nursing homes may be required beyond the end of January

The Regional Committee of High Impact on Public Health, better known as the Junta's coronavirus 'Committee of Experts', will meet on Wednesday 26 January to consider if existing measures regarding the use of Covid-19 passports should be extended beyond the end of January.

Speaking in Cadiz on 24 January, the President of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, said an extension would create “safe spaces” and an “incentive” for people, who have not done so already, to get vaccinated.

The measures currently in place until 31 January require patrons of hospitality venues to present a Covid certificate or a negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours or a negative antigen test taken in the past 48 hours to enter the venue. These measures also apply to nursing homes. To extend them beyond the month of January will require approval from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA).

On 24 January, there were 8,937 coronavirus infections registered in the previous 48 hours in the region and 25 additional deaths. The 14-day cumulative incidence rate dropped by 54.04 to 1,387.3 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 85.7 fewer than a week ago.