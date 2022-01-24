Andalucía lowers its Covid incidence rate by 54 but adds 25 deaths in 48 hours The region has registered a drop of 74 hospitalised coronavirus patients in 48 hours, the largest decrease since 6 September 2021

Andalucía has this Monday, 24 January, registered a total of 8,937 coronavirus infections in 48 hours, a figure lower than the 12,928 on Saturday, while adding 25 deaths, ten fewer than Saturday and 14 more than a week ago.

The 14-day incidence rate in the region has dropped by 54.04 this Monday to 1,387.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 85.7 fewer than a week ago.

The 8,937 infections this Monday are registered after the 12,928 on Saturday, 7,625 on Friday, the 17,548 on Thursday - the highest number of the pandemic, 7,416 on Wednesday, 9,703 on Tuesday, and the 16,498 last Monday (48 hours).

By province, Malaga is the one with the most positives, with 1,471, followed by Seville with 1,422, Almeria (1,404), Cadiz (1,166), Granada (1,034), Cordoba (865), Huelva (805) and Jaén with 759.

Of the 25 coronavirus deaths registered, eight are in the province of Seville, seven in Cordoba, four in Cadiz, and two (each) in Almería, Huelva and Malaga respectively.

Largest drop in number of hospitalised patients since September

Andalucía has this Monday, 24 January, registered a drop of 74 coronavirus patients hospitalised in 48 hours to make a total of 2,057. It is the largest decrease since 6 September, 2021 (81 fewer), and an increase of 235 in the week-on-week comparison, while number of patients in an intensive care unit remains at 236, eight fewer than a week ago.