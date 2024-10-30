Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

El Corte Inglés in San Juan de Aznalfarache, where the scam took place ABC
Conviction upheld for Porsche driver who defrauded store by switching label on piece of clothing that really cost three times more
Conviction upheld for Porsche driver who defrauded store by switching label on piece of clothing that really cost three times more

The man appealed the previous judgement where he was fined 900 euros for scamming El Cortes Inglés, however an Andalusian court has dismissed his claim

ABC Seville

Seville

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 19:40

A court in Seville has upheld a previous judgement, convicting a man for defrauding El Corte Inglés after he attached a 35-euro label to a 125-euro item of clothing, before driving off in a Porsche.

The man appealed the previous judgement where he was fined 900 euros for the "minor offence of fraud", however a judge in an appeals court in Seville dismissed his claim, ruling it could be proven that the man defrauded the retail giant.

The court heard he "went to the El Corte Inglés shopping centre in San Juan de Aznalfarache in his Porsche at around 9.05pm on 15 December 2022 and, after manipulating the price tag of an article of clothing worth 34.99 euros, he placed it on a higher item, 124.99 euros, paying the incorrect price, leaving the establishment without giving rise to the offence".

Conviction and compensation

In addition to the fine, the man must pay El Corte Inglés the 90 euros back. In his appeal against the initial conviction, the defendant's lawyer argued that the security guard of the store, who filed the complaint, "maintains different versions in the complaint and in his statement at the trial".

Appeal rejected

However, the court ruled: "The possible differences between one statement and another do not affect the substantial core of the account of the facts offered by this witness, which meets the requirements set out by case law for the validity of the testimony". The court further ruled that it is not up to the customer to change product labels, but it is up to employees to do this.

