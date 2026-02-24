Sierra Nevada road closures in place to ease congestion as thousands flock to ski resort

Laura Ubago Granada Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 11:35 Share

With a lot of snow and all of the ski slopes open, as well as the good weather, Granada's Sierra Nevada ski resort is popular. The company that manages the resort, Cetursa, expects the remainder of February and March to be "spectacular".

As such, to organise the influx of visitors, the resort has devised and implemented a new system to ease traffic congestion. It is stopping cars on the road and allowing them to turn around when the car parks are full. In this way, the aim is to avoid vehicles parking in areas that cause problems for residents in Pradollano.

The CEO of Cetursa, Jesús Ibáñez, says that the coordination between the DGT, the Guardia Civil, Monachil Local Police as well as Cetursa-Fomento has made it possible to set up this new organisation that avoids chaos at the entrance to the Sierra Nevada and filters vehicles according to the capacity of the car parks.

"This agreement allows us to select at kilometre 23 which cars will be able to park where". Jesús Ibáñez advises skiers to get up early, especially at weekends, to get to the resort and that visitors should be able to space out their trips, as April is also a good time to visit.

Ordering access

Granada province's DGT headquarters has authorised the presence of Cetursa Sierra Nevada S.A. staff to control access at kilometre 23 of the A-395. This measure has been implemented on two occasions, including last weekend, as more than 33,000 skiers visited the resort over the three days.

In addition, the DGT has authorised the diversion of traffic at kilometre 32 and 36 to avoid the road closure at kilometre 31.5 due to a landslide at the access to Pradollano. Cetursa has the authority to control access and the consequent closure to traffic at kilometre 32 of the A-395 to prevent the transit of vehicles towards the R-2 branch of this road when it is deemed necessary.