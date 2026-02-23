Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Calima may return to Granada this week Alfredo Aguilar
Weather

Calima warning for Granada province

Maximum temperatures set to rise from Monday in most of the country and highs of 24º are expected in some parts of the province

C. Á | Agencias

Monday, 23 February 2026, 13:57

Although winter is not yet over the thermometer in Granada province and across Spain this weekend exceeded 20 degrees and to start the week it reaches a maximum of 24 degrees in some parts of the province.

It's a stark contrast to the series of storms that battered large parts of Andalucía in January and early February.

Added to this some weather experts are talking about the possible arrival of calima this week. For now the only certainty is that on Monday 23 February the Canary Islands are on yellow alert for Saharan sand, according to Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet).

This sand could move to the south of the peninsula, but this is as yet uncertain. Throughout Monday, high pressure is expected throughout Spain, no precipitation is expected and skies will be clear or with high clouds.

Maximum temperatures will rise practically across the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, although with the probability of slight decreases in areas to the east, in the northeast and in the extreme southwest of the peninsula.

For the rest of the week, few changes are expected, with plenty of sunshine and some high clouds that could leave some isolated precipitation for the weekend, but of little importance in Granada province. The Costa Tropical could see some cloudy skies.

