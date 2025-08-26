'Calima' dust from Sahara desert and more high temperatures set to hit south of Spain

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 12:05 Share

The summer temperatures continue to climb higher in the Andalucía region of southern Spain in the final stretch of this month of August. In fact, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) is going to activate yellow weather warnings for high temperatures in three provinces where the mercury is expected to reach a maximum of up to 40C: in Cordoba, Granada and Jaén.

The weather forecast for this Tuesday highlights "significantly high temperatures in the eastern inland areas". It does not rule out "isolated thunderstorms" and also notes "'Sahara desert dust in suspension ('calima'), with the possibility of mud deposits where it rains". Aemet also forecasts "light to moderate winds of variable direction, tending east in the far east, south in the eastern interior and west in the rest" for the region.

As for the warnings, Aemet has activated the high temperature alerts between 1pm and 9pm, in the countryside of Cordoba and Subbetica area where the maximum temperatures could reach 39C. In Granada, the yellow warning will affect the areas of Guadix and Baza, where temperatures of up to 38 degrees are forecast.

In Jaén the high temperature warning will be activated, in the same time frame, in Morena and Condado, the Guadalquivir Valley and Cazorla and Segura. In these areas, maximum temperatures of 39C are expected, although locally they may reach 40 degrees.

Throughout the week, however, "there will be stable weather, generally cooler than normal, with the possibility of showers in the mountain ranges of north-eastern Andalucía", according to Jesús Riesco, head of Aemet's Malaga weather centre, speaking to Europa Press yesterday.

Riesco also pointed out that "a slight drop in temperatures is expected on Thursday in practically all of Andalucía, with values between 30 and 33C in Seville, Cordoba, Jaen and Granada". However, he pointed out that this drop in temperatures will be brief as, over the weekend, the thermometers will read approximately "34C on Friday, 36 degrees on Saturday and 38C on Sunday".

Showers and thunderstorms

Meanwhile, the forecast for the Spanish mainland indicates for this Tuesday "probable showers and heavy storms in the Pyrenees. Significantly high temperatures in Mallorca, areas of the southern plateau and Andalucía and in the depressions of the northeast of the country, where significant rises are expected. There will also be notable decreases in the upper Ebro and areas of Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea".

According to Aemet, "a not very active Atlantic front will leave cloudy or overcast skies with probable weak and scattered showers in the north of Galicia and the Cantabrian area, while in the rest of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands there will be cloudy or clear skies, with intervals of medium and high clouds in the Mediterranean and low morning cloudiness in the Strait, Ampurdán and southeast of the country". In the afternoon, the forecast continues, "clouds will develop in the northern half of the mainland, the southern plateau and southeastern mountains, with thunderstorms and showers in the northeast quadrant that are likely to be heavy and locally with hail in the Pyrenees, not ruled out in the surroundings of the Ebro and the Iberian system". Finally, cloudy skies are forecast in the north of the Canary Islands with precipitation tending to less, and cloudy intervals in the south tending to clear.

As for temperatures, maximum temperatures will fall, "locally notably in Galicia, the Cantabrian area and the upper Ebro, with increases in the Balearic Islands, Huelva and most of the eastern half of the Spanish mainland, reaching notable levels in the north-eastern depressions. Little change in the rest. Temperatures will exceed 36-38C in Mallorca, northeastern depressions and in areas of the southern plateau and Andalusia. Minimum temperatures in general will not experience major changes, remaining above 20C on the southern Atlantic slope, northeastern depressions and in the Mediterranean area, where they will locally be above 25 degrees".