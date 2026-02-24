Cadiz bus driver caught drink-driving with 25 passengers on board

Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 14:02 Share

The Local Police of Algeciras (Cadiz) have caught a bus driver carrying 25 passengers while under the influence of alcohol. He tested almost six times over the alcohol limit for bus drivers.

The police intervened after one of the passengers on the bus from Algeciras to the port of Tarifa called to report that the driver was showing "clear symptoms" of being under the influence of alcohol.

The police immediately started looking for the bus and managed to locate it in the service lane on the road to Malaga.

The breathalyser initially showed 1.02 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, when the maximum for bus drivers is 0.15. After a second and a third test, the final result was 0.74 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air.