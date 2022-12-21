Number of children in hospital with bronchiolitis in Andalucía drops to 170, with 34 in intensive care The numbers have dropped compared to last week’s data issued by the regional government's Ministry of Health

Andalucía has registered a lower number of children hospitalised with bronchiolitis, according to the latest data. The total now stands at 170, compared to the 245 on 13 December, of which 34 are admitted to intensive care units (ICU), 14 fewer than last week.

The data has been revealed by sources from the Junta de Andaucía’s Ministry of Health, which specified that Seville with 36 children hospitalised, 13 of them in the ICU, and Huelva, with 23 children admitted, five in the ICU, are the most affected provinces.

They are followed by Granada, which has 22 children hospitalised on the wards and four in the ICU; Almeria, with 20 minors hospitalised, but none in intensive care units; Malaga with 19, five in the UCI; Jaén with another 19, four in the ICU; Cadiz with 17, two in the ICU; and Córdoba with 14, one in the ICU.