Storm Ingrid causes closures on five Andalusian roads due to flooding, ice and snow

Almudena Nogués Málaga Friday, 23 January 2026, 13:27 Share

Five roads in the provinces of Cadiz, Cordoba and Seville were closed to traffic early on Friday morning due to flooding. Access to another road in Almeria was cut off due to ice and snow. The latest information about the complications caused by storm Ingrid was updated by the traffic authorities (DGT) at 9.45am.

"The accumulation of water and snow has dsirupted traffic on several roads in Andalucía. Use extreme caution and stay informed of the state of traffic," 112 says in a post on X, recommending drivers to check the DGT website for up-to-date information.

The regional government of Andalucía has activated the pre-emergency phase due to the risk of flooding.

At the moment, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) has activated a yellow warning for snowfall for Friday in the provinces of Jaén and Granada, where a wind warning has also been issued. Yellow warnings for waves and wind are also not ruled out on the coasts of Almeria, Granada, Huelva and Cadiz.

For Friday, Aemet has forecast "very cloudy skies accompanied by moderate rainfall during the first half of the day, with the possibility of locally heavy precipitation in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar". Although there might be a respite in the morning, Aemet expects an increase in "clouds and moderate rainfall from west to east during the afternoon".

In addition, the snow level will remain at around 1000 metres and minimum temperatures will fall slightly, with weak frosts in the eastern mountain ranges. Winds will blow moderately from the west, "with strong intervals and very strong gusts on the coasts and at high altitudes on the Mediterranean slope".

The three roads closed to traffic due to flooding in the province of Cadiz are the CA-5201 Los Parralejos-Charco Dulce from kilometre 2 to 12; the CA-9208 from kilometre 0 to 1.5 in Algeciras; and the CA-9209 Algeciras-Los Barrios from kilometre 0 to 4.

The CO-4207 Jarata-La Zarza from kilometre 4 to 6 in Montalbán (Cordoba province) and the SE-5203 from kilometre 0 to 4.7 in La Gironda (Arahal municipality, Seville province) are closed due to flooding.

In the province of Almeria, the AL-5405 Benacebada-La Estación from kilometre 24 to 28.13 is closed due to ice and snow, while the use of chains is compulsory from kilometre 9 to 30 on the A-1178 at the Las Menas mountain pass.