Boro, the dog of a pregnant Malaga woman in critical condition after the Adamuz train accident, is rescued and will now return to his family The animal, which was found alive on Wednesday three days after the incident, was once again lost

A story with a happy ending after the tragic train accident last Sunday in Adamuz (Cordoba).

The Guardia Civil located Boro, the dog of a pregnant passenger from Malaga who was travelling on the Iryo from Malaga to Madrid with her family when the train derailed and collided with the oncoming Alvia train.

The dog had been found alive on Wednesday but ran off, and was finally rescued in an area close to the site of the accident.

The dog was found on Thursday morning by a group of Infoca forest firefighters and can now return to his family. An environmental officer from the nature protection service (Seprona) had spotted the dog near the site of the accident on Wednesday, but he ran away when they tried to catch him and his whereabouts were once again unknown.

However, officers from the Guardia Civil contacted Boro’s owners to inform them of what had happened, and after finding him on Thursday, they can now hug him again.