These are the best Christmas markets to visit across Andalucía's eight provinces this 2025

Christmas is coming and towns and cities are being decked out for the festive season. People are also decorating their homes and so are on the hunt for something special to mark this time of year.

Nativity scene figures, ornaments, decorative motifs, lights, garlands, handicrafts, gift items and so much more are packed into the so-called Christmas markets, where there is always something to make offices, businesses or homes really shine during these days.

Andalucía boasts a number of these markets, which are becoming increasingly popular and are also a tourist attraction, as what can be found there is not often available elsewhere. Furthermore, the distinctive way that such events are celebrated in each location gives the market its own unique character.

Almeria

The Rambla in Almeria city will host its Christmas market, which this year features 77 stalls and nine wooden booths. There will be crafts of all kinds on sale - woodwork, pottery, knitting, crochet and more - plus food stalls selling everything from waffles (gofres) and fritters (buñuelos) to different nougats (turrones).

These stalls are open from 2 December until 8 January. There is also an ice rink at the Mirador de la Rambla.

Cadiz

The Cadiz craft fair has been held for 20 years and is the epicentre of the city's activities planned for Christmas. Crafts are the main attraction and it has become a key event across the region. Its location is ideal, in Plaza de la Catedral, and it features over 20 stalls selling handmade products and decorations. This ensures all the pieces are original. It is open until 6 January.

Cordoba

The centrally-located square, Plaza de las Tendillas, in Cordoba city hosts a Christmas market in the style of a medieval market, although it also has a large, traditional Christmas tree and a series of lights and garlands more typical of the season.

The Asociación Cultural Belenista organises the event and so figures from the traditional nativity scene (belén) are the main items on display and on sale at around 20 stalls. In addition, you can also find handcrafted and gourmet products, Christmas sweets, toys and more.

The market remains open until 6 January 2026.

Jaén

Jaen city's Christmas market runs from the end of Calle Roldán y Marín to Plaza de la Constitución, one of the city's central hubs. It offers a diverse range of activities, combining leisure, culture and gastronomy. There are retail and craft stalls selling Christmas products, decorations and gifts. Also activities for children so that the little ones can experience the magic of Christmas, musical performances and entertainment at various times. Then there's the typical Christmas cuisine, including sweets, drinks and traditional flavours, plus recreational and cultural events that bring the city centre to life for over a month.

Granada

The Nasrid capital has two very important Christmas markets. The most well-known is located in Plaza de Bib-Rambla, a historic, city-centre square. Around 30 stalls offer products and items dedicated to traditional nativity scenes, which is why it is also known as Granada's nativity market. However, the market also includes Christmas decorations, handicrafts, sweets and other seasonal items.

The other Christmas market is held at the Puerta Real in Plaza Fuente de las Batallas, very close to the cathedral. This market is dominated by handcrafted items, from those related to nativity scenes to all kinds of gift items, as well as traditional food products.

Both are open from 1 December 2025 to 6 January 2026.

Malaga

The capital of the Costa del Sol has some impressive Christmas lights, especially along Calle Larios, a nationally-renowned landmark that attracts more visitors each and every year.

It also features one of the best-known Christmas markets in Andalucía, located at Pier One (Muelle Uno), overlooking the Mediterranean and close to Malagueta beach. In 2022, European Best Destinations placed it in the top 20 of the best Christmas markets in Europe.

This Christmas market is very complete due to the variety of what it offers and it has become the ideal place to shop for Christmas presents. Handcrafted products, toys, decorations, Christmas figurines all converge in this space. In addition, the Snow Village and Winter Games area for the little ones are usually set up alongside it. It is open until 5 January 2026.

The other Malaga Christmas market is the one in the town of Benalmádena and is one of the best-known Christmas markets held outside the provincial capitals. Located in Arroyo de la Miel, it features all kinds of stalls and a wide range of children's activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The wooden stalls are located on Avenida de la Constitución, opposite the Casa de la Cultura, selling all kinds of original and handmade gifts and of course Christmas decorations, figurines and supplies for nativity scenes. The Christmas market kicks off with the Christmas lights switch-on, a parade and the opening of the children's playground. It is open from 1 December 2025 to 7 January 2026.

Huelva

Huelva city's Christmas market is set up in Plaza de las Monjas and is open until 5 January. In total, there are 20 wooden stalls, 18 of which are dedicated to selling typical seasonal products - from decorations to Christmas food and handicrafts. The other two are reserved for Santa's House and the so-called Estafeta Real, the royal post office where children can hand in their letters to the Three Kings.

Seville

Christmas in Seville draws thousands of people to the city centre every day, thanks in part to Seville's traditional Christmas markets.

One of these is the Nativity scene fair, which has been running for three decades. The nativity scene tradition is deeply rooted in Seville, which is why there is also a nativity scene walking route. At this particular market, you can find all kinds of pieces for setting up your nativity scene, in different shapes, sizes and styles. It is located between the cathedral and the Archivo de Indias and is open until 23 December.

The other market worth mentioning comprises some 80 stands with wooden booths, set up in the Jardines de Cristina, selling all kinds of handicrafts, including leather goods, woodwork, ceramics, soaps, perfumes and clothing made by local, national and international artisans. It is open from 5 December 2025 to 5 January 2026.