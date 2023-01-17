Aemet activates amber 'significant risk' weather alerts in Andalucía for today Spain’s Met Office is warning of gusts of wind of up to 90 kilometres per hour and waves up to four metres high in some coastal areas of the region this Tuesday, 17 January

The mix of strong winds and coastal phenomena that affected much of the Spanish mainland yesterday, Monday 16 January, continues today and Spain’s Met Office has maintained amber level alerts in Andalucía due to a significant risk of coastal and wind phenomena in parts of Granada and Almeria provinces.

Specifically, Aemet is forecasting very strong westerly winds on the Granada and Almeria coast and waves of up to four metres high, according to a statement from 112 Andalucía which specifies that, in addition, gusts of wind of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected on the coast of Granada and in the Almeria areas of Poniente, Almería city, Valle del Almanzora and Los Vélez.

The weather warnings in place across Spain this Tuesday, 17 January. / AEMET

The state meteorological agency also warns of the arrival of a “very cold” air mass of maritime-polar origin through the northwest of the peninsula, which will spread in subsequent days to the rest of the mainland.

According to 112 emergency services coordination centre in its statement, it is "quite likely" that this coming Saturday, 21 January, "the replacement of the arctic air mass with a more temperate one will be consolidated, thus ending this winter episode that has motivated this special warning".

Yellow alerts

In addition to the aforementioned amber weather warnings, Aemet has also activated yellow level alerts for strong gusts of wind for this Tuesday in Andalucía in Malaga (including the Costa del Sol, Axarquía and Ronda areas), Cadiz and Jaén provinces.

Warnings are in place until midnight due to maximum gusts of wind of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

Weather alerts for Tuesday, 17 January / AEMET

Recommendations

112 Andalucía has offered a series of recommendations and advice to the public to try to reduce the risks associated with strong gusts of wind blowing across the region.

Firstly, people are advised to "remain calm and attentive" to the warnings from Aemet, Civil Protection volunteers and the authorities.

In case of strong gusts of wind, it is recommended to close and secure doors and windows and remove all furniture and objects - such as awnings, pots, and clothes lines - from the outside of the houses that could fall into the street and cause an accident.

If a person finds themselves out in the open when strong gusts of wind strike they should not shelter "in areas close to walls, buildings or trees". In addition, "precautionary measures should be taken if you are next to buildings under construction or in poor condition", and, "whenever possible, on days with strong winds, it is better not to climb scaffolding or similar platforms that may be displaced”.

In coastal areas, people should keep away "from the beaches and other low places that may be affected by high tides and waves".

Additionally it is advisable to "avoid travel by roads whenever possible, and if absolutely necessary to make a journey be extremely careful, respect traffic regulations at all times, and keep yourself informed of the situation from official sources”, 112 Andalucía recommends.

In addition, "if strong gusts wind catch us unaware during a car trip, do not stay inside the vehicle, but look for a safe place where you can take refuge", is also advised by the emergency services coordination centre. The 112 Andalusia telephone service is free of charge and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.