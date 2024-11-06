Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Health authorities in Spain auction narcotic trafficking cars to fund drug prevention programmes
Crime

Health authorities in Spain auction narcotic trafficking cars to fund drug prevention programmes

There are currently 36 lots open for bidding nationally, of which six top-of-the-range cars stand out: a Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari F430, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Boxster, Jeep Wrangler and Audi S5 with a starting price of 150 euros

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 17:12

Spain's Ministry of Health, through the DGPNSD - a government-run group coordinating state action against illegal drugs - has ordered the public auction of more than 100 vehicles from illicit drug trafficking and related crimes, the proceeds of which will be used for drug prevention work. Of those 100, some 56 of them are from Andalucía (33 from Malaga province, 19 from Jaen and four from Almeria).

The DGPNSD manages the Fondo de Bienes Decomisados fund comprising of assets confiscated from convicted criminals for illicit drug trafficking and other related crimes, which is regulated by Law 17/2003 of 29 May and is made up of goods, effects and instruments confiscated by final judgement in proceedings for drug trafficking and other related crimes. In this way, the assets that reach this particular fund can be disposed of and liquidated through public auction.

As part of the management of this process, the public auction of more than 100 vehicles in various locations across Spain has begun: Madrid (5), Valencia (16), Murcia (26), Malaga (33), Jaen (19) and Almeria (4).

They will be put up for sale at 12 different events that are being opened up for public auction, all done online through the specialist Escrapalia portal. Anyone can participate in the bidding provided they do so in accordance with the auction specifications. So far 68 vehicles have been auctioned.

There are currently 36 lots open for bidding, of which six top-of-the-range cars located in Madrid stand out. They are as follows: Lamborghini Gallardo, Ferrari F430, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Boxster, Jeep Wrangler and Audi S5 with a starting price of 150 euros. Bidding is open until 21 November.

The profits will go to programmes for the prevention, assistance and social and employment integration of drug addicts, as well as to activities in the prevention, investigation, prosecution and repression of drug trafficking and money laundering offences and international cooperation in this field.

