Man arrested after refusing to leave a hospital he was visiting without a ‘Covid passport’ National Police officers detained the hospital visitor after he reacted ‘aggressively’ to the new mandatory Junta de Andalucía coronavirus control measure

National Police officers in Granada arrested a man on Monday, 13 December, after he refused to leave a city hospital, as requested by staff, for not having a ‘Covid passport’ or negative diagnostic test that would allow him access as a visitor. The new coronavirus control measure has been ordered by the Junta de Andalucía as a madatory requirement for vistors to enter hospitals and residential homes in the region.

The incident happened at the Granada Neurotraumatology and Rehabilitation Hospital and, according to National Police sources, the force was called when the person refused to leave the premises after being informed of the new Covid-19 measures.

According to the 'El Independiente de Granada' news outlet the man tried to access the hospital to visit an admitted relative but he "aggressively" resisted the request to comply with the restrictions and leave.

Vaccination certificate

Until 15 January, the Junta de Andalucía has made the production of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or negative coronavirus diagnostic test (PCR within 72 hours or antigen within 48 hours carried out by an authorised centre) mandatory for visitors to hospitals and residential homes, after receiving the endorsement of the Superior Court of Justice of AndalucIa ( TSJA).

The regional government also wants to expand the requirement of a ‘Covid passport’ to access hospitality and nightlife establishments. But this request, which would also run to 15 January, must be first be ratified by the TSJA before it can be implemented.