Another wet week for Andalucía: a change in the weather from Tuesday with two yellow weather warnings

January continues to be marked by very unsettled weather and, after a weekend giving us some respite in Andalucía, all the forecasts indicate that rain will be back from Wednesday. Meanwhile, the region will experience two more days of stable weather, characterised mostly by clear or partly cloudy skies across the regional map. No showers are expected, but the cold will be a major factor with highs not exceeding 15 or 16C in Seville and Malaga and lows dropping to around 6C (even reaching zero in Cordoba and Granada). The wind will also be very noticeable, with strong gusts in the far east of the region. In its latest update, Spain's state weather agency Aemet has issued two yellow alerts for rough seas. These will be in force from 12 noon in Malaga (Axarquía coastal strip) and on the coast of Granada for gusts from the west and northwest of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7).

"A very wet and unsettled week is expected in Spain, with intense and widespread rainfall across both the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts. By Wednesday, Storm Harry will bring torrential rain to eastern Spain and the Balearic Islands, along with severe winds and rough seas. From Wednesday onwards, a series of storms will arrive from the Atlantic, driven by a strong polar jet stream, bringing successive cold fronts across the Iberian peninsula from west to east. High pressure systems will be absent, except in the Canary Islands and a brief ridge of high pressure over Andalucía between Thursday and Friday," states Spanish weather website Meteored.

Rain will continue across much of the western half of the Iberian peninsula on both Thursday and Friday

According to Aemet, it will be Wednesday when the umbrellas need to come out again across the region. The agency's forecast points to "cloudy skies, becoming overcast from west to east, accompanied by moderate rainfall during the second half of the day, with the possibility of locally heavy downpours". Light frosts are also expected in the eastern third of Spain and winds will increase to moderate strength from the south-west in the afternoon, with strong westerly gusts along the Mediterranean coast and in the Strait of Gibraltar during the afternoon.

Rain will continue across much of the western half of the Iberian peninsula on both Thursday and Friday, "particularly affecting Galicia, the Strait of Gibraltar area and the mountain ranges exposed to westerly winds, such as the Sistema Central," according to Meteored. "This pattern of Atlantic fronts could extend through the weekend, meaning that, in about four or five days, more than 100 litres per square metre could accumulate in western Galicia, the western Sistema Central and the Strait of Gibraltar area," they added.