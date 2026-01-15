Andalucía's reservoirs have been gaining water for six weeks now

Thursday, 15 January 2026, 11:14 Share

Andalusian reservoirs were at 48.59% (5,386 million cubic metres) of their total capacity (11,084) on 14 January, which represents an increase of 60 million cubic metres compared to seven days earlier.

These figures also reflect six consecutive weeks of increasing reserves, according to data provided by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

This puts the reservoirs 8.01% above the ten-year average for this time of year (40.04% or 4,438 million cubic metres), and 14.04% higher than this time last year, when they held 3,830 million cubic metres.

According to the latest data provided by the ministry, the reservoirs of the Guadalquivir basin, the largest in the region, stand at 46.85%, with 3.76 billion cubic metres, 35 more gained in one week. They are above the ten-year average (3,107 million cubic metres) and 932 million cubic metres higher than at the same time last year, when the stored volume was 2.83 billion cubic metres.

The Andalusian Mediterranean basin has risen to 51.61% and currently stands at 606 million cubic metres, six more than last week. Likewise, its reserve exceeds the average of the last ten years (468 million cubic metres) and that of last year (340 million cubic metres).

In contrast, the Tinto, Odiel and Piedras reservoirs in Huelva are the only reservoirs in the region to have experienced a slight decrease, with 204 million cubic metres, one million cubic metres less than a week ago. They stand at 89.08% of their capacity. On the other hand, the average for the last ten years is lower than the present figure and they have 16 million cubic metres more than in the same week in 2024, when they reached 188 million cubic metres.

The hydrographic demarcation that includes the Guadalete-Barbate reservoirs in Cadiz is up to 49.30% of its total capacity, with 814 million cubic metres, 20 added in one week. In addition, the reservoir currently has 342 million cubic metres more than in the same week in 2024, when it stood at 472, and remains above the average of the last ten years (686 million cubic metres).

Spain is at 56.9% of its total water reserve capacity. National reservoirs currently store more than 31.86 billion cubic metres of water, having increased by 118 million cubic metres in the last week (0.2% of the current total capacity).