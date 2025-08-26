Andalucía's cultural appeal is on the up with the region attracting 12.5 million tourists last year

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 26 August 2025, 13:58 Share

Cultural attractions are increasingly acting as magnets to draw in more tourists in Spain. This conclusion comes from a report prepared by the public company for tourism and sport in Andalucía using the tourism survey data from the region's IECA institute of statistics and cartography. The data shows that historical heritage and the range of museums and cultural events were the main motivation for 12.5 million tourists who visited the region last year. The figure shows that this is a growing segment, accounting for 2.5% more than previously, also that it already represents 35% of the total number of tourists who chose Andalucía for a holiday in 2024.

Moreover, they are high-interest visitors because they have a larger travel budget and have increased their average spending at their chosen destination by 6%, reaching 90 euros per person per day. This is 16.3% more than before the Covid pandemic and exceeds the destination's average of 82 euros.

Arturo Bernal, the Junta's regional minister for tourism, praised the data that consolidates the broad range of tourism that the region has to offer visitors, guaranteeing a sustainable, regenerative tourism that respects residents and the environment, as it is with cultural tourism. "Our unique culture is driving more and more visitors to this great destination and they choose us to relax, enjoy and discover new places", he stated. He continued by insisting on the importance of this industry, which he defined as "the great engine of opportunity in the region, capable of revitalising our municipalities, generating employment, retaining population and contributing to the development of these lands."

The report covers the profile of the culture tourists visiting Andalucía, highlighting that most of them come from elsewhere in Spain. Thus, 54.2% of visitors are Spanish, compared to 45.8% from abroad. The average length of stay for this visitor is estimated at 4.5 days and, in terms of age, the main traveller profile falls into the Generation X category, with 37% of them aged between 45 and 65 years .

On consumer habits, the report notes that hotels are the main accommodation chosen by 62.5% of these customers. As for the top reason for destination choice? It is the desire to explore new destinations, with the trip gaining a subsequent rating of 9.2 out of ten.

These cultural tourists, who visit the main historical attractions and enjoy art in museums, theatre or music, are also great fans of other activities. Culinary experiences at their chosen destination are important for 67.8% of these visitors. A good number of them (35.9%, to be precise) are keen on discovering natural spaces too. Both help to consolidate a strong loyalty level at almost 30%.