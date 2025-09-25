Gym members in Andalucia will be able to deduct a part of their fees on their income tax returns

Héctor Barbotta Seville Thursday, 25 September 2025, 16:03 Share

The package of tax reductions that the Junta de Andalucía regional government will include in its budget for 2026 will include tax deductions for sports-related expenses. The measure includes gym fees and those paid by taxpayers to sports centres, clubs, federations or other entities.

This measure follows the one announced on Monday by Junta president Juanma Moreno, which concerns tax relief on veterinary expenses during the first year of animal ownership in the case of bought pets, the first three years in the case of adopted pets and throughout the life of the animal in the case of service dogs.

This is the seventh package of tax cuts since Juanma Moreno's appointment as president of the Junta and it implies a reduction in the tax burden estimated at 55 million euros. The full content will be announced in the coming days.

Zoom Regional minister of finance Carolina España. H.B.

Regional minister of finance Carolina España justified the measure with the need to promote sports among Andalusians as part of a healthy lifestyle.

100 euros per taxpayer

Up to 100 euros per year per taxpayer will be deducted from gym or other sports centre fees in the personal income tax return. It has been estimated that some 785,000 Andalusians will benefit from this new measure.

"There is no doubt that physical exercise and sports are fundamental tools for maintaining and improving physical and mental health," España said, highlighting the societal and public impact of physical activities, which help prevent and reduce the risk of heart diseases, cancer, type II diabetes and mental illnesses.

The measure consists of a deduction of 15% of the expenses associated with sports activities, with a limit of 100 euros per taxpayer.

Next tax return

The deduction will come into force retroactively from 1 January 2025, which means that it can be applied in next year's income tax return. All taxpayers residing in Andalucía, regardless of their income bracket, will be able to benefit from.

España said that the tax reduction measures adopted by the Andalusian government since 2019 represent a relief of around one billion euros each year for Andalusian households. According to her, the general policy of tax reductions applied since the arrival of the PP party to the Junta has led to reductions in all taxes over which the regional administration has regulatory capacity: personal income tax, property transfer and documented legal acts, inheritance and donations and wealth. In addition, the tax brackets were deflated at times when there was higher inflation.

"Andalucía used to be a fiscal hell and now it is the second region with the lowest taxes," the regional minister said. She stated that lowering taxes dynamises the economy and that the Junta is implementing not only tax measures but also measures to simplify and eliminate bureaucracy, facilitate "companies in their search for markets abroad and attract foreign investment".

According to España, as a result of these policies, Andalucía has more taxpayers and therefore tax revenues are increasing despite the tax reductions.