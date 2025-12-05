Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Emergency

Andalusian regional government activates pre-emergency phase of seismic risk plan after Malaga earthquake

Regional minister of health, presidency and emergencies Antonio Sanz has updated the public through his X account

Friday, 5 December 2025, 14:46

The Andalusian regional government has activated the pre-emergency phase, operational situation 0, of the seismic risk plan, after an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was detected in the province of Malaga, with its epicentre in Fuengirola, on 5 December.

This was announced by regional minister of health, presidency and emergencies Antonio Sanz, who shared an update on his X account.

Related stories

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 recorded in Fuengirola: this is how it was felt around Malaga province

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 recorded in Fuengirola: this is how it was felt around Malaga province

Another 1.9-magnitude earthquake recorded in Granada province on Friday

Another 1.9-magnitude earthquake recorded in Granada province on Friday

Earthquakes in Malaga and their history

Earthquakes in Malaga and their history

He said that the 112 emergency service had received reports from municipalities in the provinces of Malaga, Seville and Cordoba, noting that "no damage" had been reported.

The regional minister accompanied his message with instructions on how to act in the event of an earthquake.

According to sources, the earthquake occurred at 10.38am and was located at a depth of 79 kilometres, with Fuengirola as the epicentre.

The emergency system has registered several calls from different municipalities in the provinces of Malaga, Seville and Cordoba reporting the earthquake. Specifically, the first call came in at 10.42am. In Malaga, calls were received from the provincial capital, Vélez-Málaga, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Marbella, Alhaurín de la Torre and Fuengirola.

In Seville, calls were received from residents of Alcalá de Guadaíra and Constantina; in Cordoba, from Puente Genil, Nueva Carteya and the provincial capital.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eastern Costa del Sol town extends opening hours for Christmas amid controversy
  2. 2 Third Malaga village advises residents not to drink tap water
  3. 3 Mijas council to dissolve the company that managed the troubled Hipódromo racecourse
  4. 4 Police on eastern Costa del Sol step up checks on mopeds
  5. 5 Benalmádena town hall launches responsible pet ownership campaign
  6. 6 Copa curse strikes again as Malaga CF are dumped out by lower-league opposition once more
  7. 7 Malaga is the province in Spain with the most gender-based murders this year
  8. 8 CK La Quinta: a place to recover, settle and feel at home
  9. 9 Legendary voice of Neil Diamond reproduced during Benalmádena tribute show

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Andalusian regional government activates pre-emergency phase of seismic risk plan after Malaga earthquake

Andalusian regional government activates pre-emergency phase of seismic risk plan after Malaga earthquake