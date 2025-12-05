Andalusian regional government activates pre-emergency phase of seismic risk plan after Malaga earthquake

Friday, 5 December 2025, 14:46 Share

The Andalusian regional government has activated the pre-emergency phase, operational situation 0, of the seismic risk plan, after an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was detected in the province of Malaga, with its epicentre in Fuengirola, on 5 December.

This was announced by regional minister of health, presidency and emergencies Antonio Sanz, who shared an update on his X account.

He said that the 112 emergency service had received reports from municipalities in the provinces of Malaga, Seville and Cordoba, noting that "no damage" had been reported.

The regional minister accompanied his message with instructions on how to act in the event of an earthquake.

According to sources, the earthquake occurred at 10.38am and was located at a depth of 79 kilometres, with Fuengirola as the epicentre.

The emergency system has registered several calls from different municipalities in the provinces of Malaga, Seville and Cordoba reporting the earthquake. Specifically, the first call came in at 10.42am. In Malaga, calls were received from the provincial capital, Vélez-Málaga, Benalmádena, Torremolinos, Marbella, Alhaurín de la Torre and Fuengirola.

In Seville, calls were received from residents of Alcalá de Guadaíra and Constantina; in Cordoba, from Puente Genil, Nueva Carteya and the provincial capital.